Abilene teen becomes fourth charged with capital murder in Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO — An Abilene teen has become the fourth person charged with capital murder in the death of Jacob Hernandez in Tom Green County.

Abilene police announced they were searching for Amethyst Aliyah Deanda, 17, on Feb. 15, 2022 in connection to a homicide on May 26, 2021.

"She is wanted for homicide out of Tom Green County," according to a department post on social media, asking for the public's help. "She has ties to Abilene."

Five days prior, they arrested Eric Anthony Aguillon, 18, on suspicion of capital murder in Tom Green County.

Both teens are listed as codefendants with David Alexander Rodriguez, 23, of San Angelo, and Francisco Morales, 17, of Abilene. All four are charged in connection to the May shooting death of Jacob Hernandez in San Angelo, according to court documents.

Deanda was indicted on Feb. 2, 2022, with a bond of $500,000, according to court documents.

What we know about the robbery turned homicide

On Dec. 1, 2021, police interviewed Morales in Taylor County Jail. He said he had been communicating with another man, who he refused to identify, from May 25-26 about committing a "lick," a "criminal incident," according to court documents.

Investigators spoke to Deanda and Aguillon on June 22 who stated they and Morales traveled to San Angelo. They arrived at a house where a man, later identified as Rodriguez, entered the vehicle and drove them to a location where Morales picked up a gun, records state.

They then drove to Lillie Street and entered the apartment, where Morales said he fired the gun and left the firearm in the area.

Investigators obtained Facebook messages and phone data from the Abilene teens, which led them to Rodriguez. While messages had been deleted, phone records placed Rodriguez with the group at Lillie Street around 3:20 a.m. May 26.

Video surveillance from the apartment also showed a "dark colored" sedan enter the parking lot and two people "wearing garments and face coverings to hide their identities" enter the apartment, records state.

About 3:24 a.m. May 26, 2021, police arrived at an apartment in the 2400 block of Lillie Street to a reported shooting. An officer found a gun on the apartment steps, and damage to the front door frame and lock, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officers found Jacob Hernandez, 26, lying on his back on a bed with a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

