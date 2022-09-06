Abilene woman arrested for sex trafficking her daughter

An Abilene woman was arrested Friday for allegedly accepting money from men to have sex with her daughter, according to a court document.

Ashley Dale Franklin was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of trafficking person and taken to Taylor County Jail. Her bond was set at $150,000, according to jail records.

The Abilene Police Department began an investigation after being contacted by federal authorities regarding a child pornography case, the document said, with the victim making an outcry of abuse.

When the victim lived with her mother for about three years starting about Jan. 1, 2015, men would have multiple sexual acts with the child, the document said. The victim did not know the names of the men.

During the sexual assaults, the mother "would be present and supervise," the document said.

The men would pay the victim's mother, who used the money to buy drugs, the document said.

The victim was assaulted about every other day for a period of more than 30 days.

Investigators also interviewed two younger children under Franklin's care at that time. They corroborated the victim's statements about drug use and multiple men in the house, the document said.

During a polygraph exam, Franklin "showed deception when she denied these events occurred," the document said.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene woman arrested for sex trafficking her child