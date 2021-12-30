Abilene woman becomes final person to plea guilty in San Angelo Red Roof Inn murder

Jennifer Badillo

SAN ANGELO — Over two years after a man was killed in San Angelo, the final person charged in his death has taken a plea deal.

About 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, Jennifer Badillo attended a plea hearing via Zoom in the 391st District Court. Badillo was initially one of three people charged with the murder of Gilberto Mascorro in July 2019.

Others are reading: San Angelo sees rise in catalytic converter thefts; here's how to keep your vehicle safe

Badillo was able to avoid that charge and pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery. In exchange for her plea of guilt, state prosecutors suggested 10 years deferred adjudication, a type of probation that could help her avoid conviction if she follows the requirements issued by the court. She will have to pay $10,202.35 in restitution, and the murder charge will be dismissed.

"This is based on the minimal role of the defendant (Badillo) in the homicide ... with consideration for cooperation with law enforcement and indications of remorse," said Allison Palmer, 51st District Attorney.

391st District Court Judge Brad Goodwin accepted the state's recommendation and sentenced Badillo to those terms.

What we know about Mascorro's death, Abilene arrests

About 1 p.m. July 7, 2019, police arrived at the Red Roof Inn on South Bryant Boulevard for a reported shooting. They discovered Mascorro dead by gunshot.

Two days later, police in Abilene stopped a vehicle on North Sixth and Fannin Streets. Jessie Wayne Robinson, who had a parole violation warrant, was driving and Badillo was a passenger.

Robinson fled the vehicle and threw out a bag of methamphetamine. Badillo was arrested on unrelated charges in the stop, and both were later charged with murder.

Daniel Diaz, who was months into a deferred adjudication sentence, returned to Tom Green County Detention Center on July 10. A motion to revoke detailed he was with Robinson on July 7, the same day as Mascorro's death.

Diaz pleaded guilty in September 2021 to the murder charge and a motion to revoke in a 2018 crash that killed a man and injured three others. He received 20 years for the murder charge and must pay a $10,100 restitution. For the 2018 case, he received 10 years jail time for the evasion charge and must pay $69,673.31 in restitution.

Story continues

Robinson pleaded guilty to the murder charge on March 3, 2020 and received 40 years in jail. District Attorney Allison Palmer mentioned after Robinson's plea that these deals can be better for all sides.

"Plea deals are better for both sides of the case, and we can avoid the probability of a trial," Palmer said. "It also brings peace to the crime victim's side, so they don't have to go through all of that either."

Case coverage timeline:

Sept. 7, 2021: Second man takes plea deal in 2019 San Angelo Red Roof Inn murder

March 4, 2020: Abilene man connected to 2019 San Angelo murder takes plea deal

Sept. 25, 2019: Pre-trial hearing set for 3 indicted in San Angelo homicide at Red Roof Inn

Sept. 11, 2019: Abilene woman arrested in connection with San Angelo homicide

July 11, 2019: Man involved in fatal chase back in jail after being linked to homicide suspect

July 10: Abilene man arrested, charged in fatal shooting at San Angelo Red Roof Inn

July 7, 2019: UPDATE: Police release identity of man in fatal shooting at San Angelo's Red Roof Inn

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Crime and Courts in West Texas. Send her a news tip at aedgin@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Abilene woman charged in San Angelo Red Roof Inn murder enters plea deal