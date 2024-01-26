Abilene woman crashes after medical emergency

Jan. 26—Wednesday morning, an Abilene woman ran off the road after suffering a medical emergency. The woman, 64-years-old, was driving a 2005 Ford Explorer northbound on Kansas Highway 143 around 10:25 a.m., according to a Kansas Highway Patrol report. After suffering the emergency, she veered off the right side of the highway, hitting a signpost and a tree before stopping in the east ditch. The woman was taken to a regional hospital for serious injuries.

