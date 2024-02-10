Abilene woman gives man CPR at McDonald’s; now searching for his family

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It was just a normal Thursday for Adrianna Jimenez Gonzales as she grabbed lunch from McDonald’s, but her regular routine was thrown off when the man in front of her went into cardiac arrest.

“He collapsed [and] hit his head, and that’s when I kinda took over. His color changed; that’s when we kinda started CPR until paramedics got there,” explained Gonzales.

Taken by surprise, Gonzales was only able to describe the moment as chaotic.

“It was so much commotion, probably like 25 inside the McDonald’s,” said Gonzales. “Kinda at the right place at the right time… God knows when we are all going to go, and I don’t think it was his time yet,” expressed Gonzales.

It wasn’t a solo effort, as a McDonald’s employee also jumped into action.

“She brought it [a nebulizer] out… Put that on him so we were able to use the nebulizer,” said Gonzales.

Through it all, Gonzales said she doesn’t consider herself a hero.

“No, it was just a reaction… It was just a reaction,” added Gonzales.

But it was her quick thinking that got him the help he needed.

“Parademics got there, he didn’t have a pulse, so they continued CPR, and as soon as they got a pulse, they put him in the ambulance and took him to Hendrick North,” added Gonzales.

Now that he’s on the road to recovery, she’s on the road to reconnect him with his family.

“That was my main thing, trying to find a family member or a friend that knows him that can be up there with him,” said Gonzales.

But she doesn’t know much about him, making her mission a bit more difficult.

“He went by RD. His last name is Warren. He did have a tattoo on his stomach, Ronnie,” explained Gonzales.

Gonzales has gone above and beyond for a man she barely knows, and while it may take a while, she feels compelled to make an effort.

She also urges others to become CPR certified because “things can happen at any moment. You got to be prepared.”

