Abilene's 2023 budget: Taxpayers likely to pay more, even with values up and a lower rate

Rapidly-rising prices and supply chain issues are baked in to the city of Abilene’s proposed Fiscal Year 2023 budget.

While the tax rate isn’t expected to rise as a result, homeowners and others should still expect to pay more because of anticipated increases in property values.

“Taxable values are up, but the tax rate will go down,” Abilene City Manager Robert Hanna said.

The proposed budget will collect more total property taxes than last year’s by almost $4.8 million, or 9%, according to budget documents presented to the Abilene City Council and available online at the city’s website, abilenetx.gov.

Of that amount, $1.3 million is tax revenue expected to be raised from new property added to the tax roll.

The anticipated tax rate for the proposed budget is 76.65 cents per $100 of property value, compared to 78.51 cents for the current fiscal year, 78.77 cents per $100 the previous two years and 77.22 cents per $100 in the 2017-18 budget period.

Preliminary numbers indicate an increase in residential property values of 12%-16%, Hanna said, “depending on what you’ve got and where you’re at.”

How much will an average Abilene homeowner pay in taxes?

For example purposes, assume a home is worth $150,000 before its latest assessment. If its property value goes up 16%, now it’s worth $174,000.

Last year, that home would have paid $1,177.65 in city taxes at a tax rate of 78.51 cents per $100.

With the proposed value, that homeowner would pay $1,333.71 in city taxes.

You can do the same math with property of any value.

If you have a $75,000 home, an increase in value of 16% is $12,000, which means your taxable value is $87,000. You were paying $588.83. Now, you’d pay $666.86, assuming the 76.65-cent rate.

A $300,000 home with a value that goes up 16% would then be assessed at $348,000.

Under the previous tax rate, that home would pay $2,355.30 in city taxes at its former value. Under the proposed rate and subsequent value jump, it would pay $2,667.42.

What about other properties?

Additional figures show commercial real estate values preliminarily up by 6% and multifamily property values by 15%, Hanna said.

New taxable property values equal 2% of the assessed value, and net taxable values have increased from $7.4 billion to $8.3 billion, according to budget documents.

How is the Abilene property tax rate?

Hanna said there are two factors controlling the upcoming tax rate:

Texas Senate Bill 2, which set caps on increases,

A general desire by the council and others to bring rates down.

While the proposed rate is expected to exceed the state cap of a 3.5% annual increase, the city can roll over unused tax increment rates from previous years, allowing it to exceed that number, according to budget documents.

The rollover portion is expected to be offset some by the anticipated increases in certified property values.

What are big goals for the budget?

A focus on better wages for city employees is a goal, Hanna said, noting the city’s workforce has had effectively a 9% nominal wage decrease when considering inflation.

“I’ve got to fix that,” he said. “We’re losing employees to the private sector.”

As the prices of fuel, chemicals and other essentials skew up, increased costs due to supply chain issues mean the city is having to “respond accordingly,” he said.

Chemical costs for the city’s water/sewer utility fund are anticipated to increase about $1.3 million, while fuel cost increases of about $2 million are expected across the organization, he said.

“What I’ve told (the council) going into this budget is that my goal is to fund the budget, fund operations and take care of our people in a way we’ve not been able to do in the past,” Hanna said.

A look at the general fund

The general fund is the city's primary fund, used to account for resources associated with core government services.

Those include police, fire, streets, library services, parks and recreation, code compliance and building inspections.

It is the largest fund of the city’s operating budget.

Revenues are expected to be $122.47 million, an increase of $11.67 million (11%) over adopted revenues the previous year and an increase of $2.6 million (2%) over the revised fiscal year budget.

The largest sources of revenue are property tax and sales tax, which are expected to account for about 73% of the general fund’s total revenue in Fiscal Year 2023.

About 35% of the general fund, $43.3 million, will come from sales tax. Property taxes are expected to generate $46 million, about 38% of the total.

Expenditures are expected to be $122.5 million, an increase of about $11.7 million over the fiscal year 2022 adopted budget.

The largest portion of the general fund budget is for salaries and benefits, about 71%, at $86.6 million.

Sales tax revenue has increased by almost 12% over the previous fiscal year through June and is anticipated to increase throughout the rest of the current fiscal year, netting $3.7 million more than in Fiscal Year 2021.

For Fiscal Year 2023, a 4% projected increase is expected over the Fiscal Year 2022 revised budget, a $948,000 bump.

What about streets?

Hanna said the street maintenance fee implemented after a public vote in 2018 is now working, but it needs more money.

The fee is making a difference, Hanna said, though a recent pavement index study showed a continued decline.

“If we had not done the street maintenance fee, we would have been in a bigger hole,” he said.

Hanna said he has been honest that the millions already collected for streets, about $7million-$8 million from all sources, “isn’t enough money to move the needle.”

That’s why the council wants to “come back and fund this so we can see the needle move,” he said.

Hanna said the ideal plan would be to have $14.3 million annually in the street maintenance fund, but that will require a few changes.

Crews repair North Sixth Street at its intersection with Westview in March 2020.

The city plans to transfer 3.3% of sales tax revenue, up from 1.7% in Fiscal Year 2022, to the street maintenance fee fund.

The move marks the second year of a three-year transition to get to a total of 5%.

In addition, the city plans to ask the council to approve an increase of $2 for residential and multifamily homes and $20 for commercial taxpayers in the fee itself.

That would bump up most residences to $6.75 per month, $8 for those in multifamily homes, while businesses currently pay a range of $25 to $75, depending on a preset formula.

That would generate almost $2.1 million for street maintenance, along with a $2.5 million increase in transfer from the general fund and $1.4 million from sales tax contributions.

What is happening with city employment?

As far as salaries, police and fire have meet-and-confer agreements in place which tags an increase of almost $2 million collectively for those employees, Hanna said.

For non-civil service employees, he wants an across-the-board 6% raise, which “sounds high,” and in fact would be historically, Hanna said.

“But if you look at the totality of the situation, we’re actually not keeping up with what your real purchasing power is,” he said.

An Abilene city employee mows the grass behind a new pavilion at Stevenson Park.

But the city “can’t do anything else without dramatically increasing the tax implications (for) the community – which we don’t want to do because we recognize everybody else has the same problem we do,” Hanna said.

The raises come at a proposed cost of almost $1.95 million.

But Hanna hopes it’s money well spent and can keep the private sector from wooing away city employees.

Any new positions?

The city is proposing a net increase of 11 positions, including converting four temporary positions in Human Resources to one full-time position, adding two code enforcement officers and one management assistant position in its IT department.

“We constantly get code complaints or code requests,” Hanna said. “And they’re just short-staffed. When I first got here, I think we had two or three. We have a lot more now, but we still need more.”

Nothing frustrates residents more, he said, than calling in a problem and not seeing any result.

The Abilene Zoo wants to add seven positions, including upgrading a part-time position to a full-time zookeeper.

A slide of the Abilene Zoo's 10-year master plan, showing proposed expansion components.

Other Zoo positions include three building maintenance specialists, two additional zookeepers and a marketing/multimedia specialist.

Two of the zookeeper positions and the marketing position will be funded by the Abilene Zoological Society, which helps finance the attraction.

Because of the partnership with the society, the impact to the city’s bottom line for those positions is minimal, Hanna said.

“It just shows the growth they're having at the zoo,” he said, adding the city and the Zoological Society were committed to keeping the attraction a “premier destination.”

Water and sewer

The city’s water and sewer fund will increase rates according to a five-year rate study, generating an additional $5.7 million in revenue.

The city plans to set aside 3.3% of utility sales for capital improvements, representing an increase of $1.2 million. The goal is to get to 5% by the next fiscal year.

Debt service is expected to increase by $1.71 million.

What are some other budget highlights?

The city plans to decrease transfers to the Minor Improvement Fund by $8.36 million.

The budget includes $1 million for the police apparatus fund. Its initial funds in Fiscal Year 2022 came from the fund. The city for years has had a similar fire apparatus fund to help that department pay for equipment.

The general fund subsidy to Abilene’s transit system is increasing $529,000 due to a decrease in Cares Act funding.

Stormwater services will increase its rates 5%, or $149,000.

In the city's fleet services, charges to other funds for fuel have been increased to reflect current market conditions. The result is an additional $799,000 due to corresponding increases in fuel costs.

The city will increase employee contributions for health insurance by 5%, generating an additional $450,000 in revenue.

Expenditures by department:

Police – 31%, $34.5 million

Fire – 24%, $26.7 million

Non-departmental – 13%, $14 million

Public works – 9%

Other departments – 7%

Zoo – 4%, $5 million

Library services – 3%, $3.3 million

Finances – 3%

Planning & Development – 3%

Information technology – 2%

Human resources – 2%

Tax rates (per $100 assessed value):

2013-14: 68.60 cents

2014-15: 68.60 cents

2015-16: 71.40 cents

2016-17: 74.65 cents

2017-18: 77.51 cents

2018-19: 77.22 cents

2019-20: 78,77 cents

2020-21: 78.77 cents

2021-22: 78.51 cents

2022-23: 76.65 cents (proposed)

