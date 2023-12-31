Abilene's Everyday Hero: Childhood hunger feeds her passion to nourish the community

Editor's note: Abilene Reporter News has asked the community to nominate people as Everyday Heroes. Over the next few weeks we will be highlighting those nominees.

Ever since Becky Almanza was a little girl, she found herself in the kitchen. Her passion for cooking led her on a path to ministry and service in the community of Abilene.

Almanza is an active member of Abilene’s Highland Church of Christ serving as the director of the Highland Food Pantry. In this position she organizes various programs and finds opportunities to help every person struggling to keep food on the table.

Additionally, she collaborates with the Abilene Big Country Hunger Coalition to ensure Abilene ISD students have hot and nutritious meals to eat during holiday and summer breaks.

Depending on the time of year, Almanza said the programs she coordinates feeds 300 to 500 people daily.

Living a life feeding others. Director of Highland Food Pantry Becky Almanza works continuously to coordinate and organize programs to feed the Abilene community.

Instilling a passion for food and feeding others

Growing up in a traditional Hispanic family with 12 siblings, Almanza knew her way around the kitchen. At 13 years old, she remembers making tortillas for her family. Those experiences strengthened her love of cooking and feeding people.

With so many people to feed, Almanza experienced hunger in her household. Her father, a retired minister for the Church of Christ, was adamant on providing for the family and refused benefits available for large families like food stamps and Texas Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

“A lot of times I remember just being hungry,” Almanza said. “My mom was resourceful with how she cooked food and fed us.”

Meals of beans and Spanish rice with small portions of proteins was the norm. Almanza remembers watching her mother cut a whole chicken into 16 to 18 pieces so every family member had protein on their plate.

At school, Almanza and her siblings helped in the kitchen before school to "earn" their meals for the day.

“I have a vague memory of being at elementary school and going into the kitchen early — earlier than all the other kids arriving at school — and my brothers and I folded and rolled up the silverware and napkins that we would use for lunch. I think it was my dad who said, ‘Even though my kids are getting free reduced lunch, I want them to work for it,’” Almanza said.

Feeding students and relationships

After graduating high school, Almanza attended college at University of Texas in Arlington. Because of her involvement in the church during her younger years, she joined a Christian faith-based social group that would serve luncheons twice a month as an outreach to students.

Almanza found a mentor in the group director’s wife and attributes a lot of her knowledge in feeding large crowds to her.

Almanza took a break from college because of family circumstances but continued to feed others through her self-owned catering business. She remained involved in the church and felt a calling for ministry but did not consider pursuing it as a career.

“I knew ministry was a calling for me, but I guess back then, women didn’t do that. I grew up in an age where you could do it personally. I could do Sunday school or Bible class teaching, and I could teach other women in our denomination. But we just didn't do that,” Almanza said.

During that same time, she met her husband, Joe. His background with the Texas prison system made Almanza’s parents disapprove of their relationship initially, but in her heart, she knew he was determined to change his life for the better.

They married and moved to Abilene in 2004 to begin their ministry at Highland Church of Christ.

Fulfilling the lifelong calling

Almanza’s husband joined the Highland staff and had several responsibilities in his position, including the church’s food pantry. He enlisted Almanza to help with the food pantry and administrative tasks.

“I’ve always had a passion for ministry, and the opportunity came that he needed somebody. So Highland hired me to be able to help him. We’ll always be a pair,” she said.

Her years of service to the soup kitchen and food pantry made an easy and natural transition into full-time leadership as director of Highland Food Pantry.

Almanza’s memories from her childhood drive her to serve the community of Abilene through Highland’s various programs.

“My most favorite thing to do is to organize programs,” she said. “We provide comfort spiritually and physically through food.”

In her position, she coordinates the Highland Food Pantry, Free Meals Program for Abilene ISD and Freedom and Grace Fellowship — the weekly soup kitchens through Highland.

In the kitchen of Highland Church of Christ in Abilene, Becky Almanza outlines daily volunteer duties to keep everyone organized and ready to serve the community.

Part of her job requires communication and organization with local agencies like Love & Care Ministries, Food Bank of West Central Texas and AmeriCorps.

In 2023, Almanza organized all the food and volunteers to serve breakfast, lunch and snacks to participants and dental service providers at the Texas Mission of Mercy Dental Clinic.

“We take examples of feeding people from the Bible,” Almanza stated. “Jesus fed thousands of people so we started ministries by feeding people.”

An unconventional college experience

Almanza shared that during their first years in Abilene, her niece wanted her family to adopt her child to be raised in a Christian home. At the time, the couple’s two children were grown, and they were unsure if they could care for a newborn.

Faced with the probability of the child going into Child Protective Services, Almanza and her husband took in her niece’s baby in 2007.

“We ended up falling in love with him, and we adopted him a couple of years later,” she said. “We started all over because our older children were 16 years older!”

On top of starting all over, Almanza wanted to go back to college once she realized her true purpose for service. She attended Cisco College and graduated from Abilene Christian University in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in child and family services.

After that experience, Almanza said she did not want to go back to school, but with years of work with a nonprofit organization under her belt, she wanted a degree to showcase her abilities and knowledge.

She participated in an online master’s degree program through ACU alongside her eldest daughter and graduated in 2018.

Differences made, lives changed

Almanza was nominated by two friends within her parish, Gail Donaghey and Sue Thomesen.

“Becky is a behind-the-scenes hero who organizes, arranges funding, finds volunteers, and feeds Abilene on so many occasions. As a minister of Highland Church of Christ, she has the opportunity to see the basic need for food in our community. There are so many heroic things I could say about my friend Becky and what a huge blessing she is to Abilene,” Donaghey wrote in her nomination message.

Almanza's natural ability to cook and feed people comes across as "magic," according to a compliment from Almanza’s daughter.

“One time my daughter said, 'When you're in the kitchen, it just seems like it just turns into magic.’ ‘What do you mean?’ I asked her. ‘Well, you just do everything and then you know, sit down it's magically there.’ That was one of the biggest compliments I've ever gotten,” she said.

Throughout her years with the food pantry and at Highland Church of Christ, Almanza has learned many lessons along the way.

“My husband taught me what it means to be a servant to others, being humble and leading by example. To me that is true leadership,” she said. “We are always looking for ways to better feed people.”

