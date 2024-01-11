Abilene's police chief announces retirement, is honored by city council

Interim Chief Doug Wrenn was honored today at the Abilene City Council meeting. Wrenn has announced his retirement from law enforcement, effective January 12, 2024, after a 30-year career with the force. Wrenn has served as the interim chief since April 2023 when the last Abilene police chief suddenly resigned.

Interim Police Chief, Doug Wrenn

Three-decade career

Wrenn began his police career in 1996, when he joined the force just after college graduation. He got his start working for the SWAT team from 1996-2004. He worked there for just over four years before becoming a Sergeant, and then later assumed "the role of Traffic Division Commander in 2004," according to the city press release.

During his time at the Traffic Division, Wrenn worked "investigations involving critical and life-altering collisions." When Wrenn spoke of his time there, he said that it taught him about "the fragility of life and a different kind of community policing.”

In 2010, Wrenn then became the assistant chief of the Abilene Police Department (APD). He "expressed pride in being involved with every division and unit within the agency, acknowledging the dedication of the personnel," according to the press release.

Wrenn then took the reins of the APD when the last police chief, Marcus Dudley Jr., abruptly resigned in March of 2023. He has been dutifully serving as the interim police chief ever since.

Overall, the highlight of Wrenn's career has been the relocation of the APD's headquarters. The department moved from a shared building in the Abilene-Taylor County Law Enforcement Center to the new location on South First and Pioneer Drive.

Assistant Police Chief Doug Wrenn leads a tour the new Law Enforcement Center through the locker room Friday July 26, 2019. The former Kmart on South First Street will become the new home of the Abilene Police Department this year after a $24 million remodel.

He said that the project "showcased the community's tremendous support, as well as that of the Abilene City Council and City Administration."

When reflecting on his 30 years of service, Wrenn said at City Council that his decision to come to the city of Abilene was the best thing he has ever done. When coworkers spoke about Wrenn, they also noted that he was exemplary and always went above and beyond.

City manager Robert Hanna summed it up by emphasizing that Wrenn had delayed his retirement "to help us through this time. It is the mark of a true leader and a person who cares deeply about this community." Hanna was referencing the delay of his original planned retirement in order to become the interim police chief for the last year.

The Abilene City Council then voted unanimously for Craig Jordan to become the next Interim Chief of Police, when Wrenn's retirement begins in January. Jordan came with a high recommendation from Wrenn. He will hold the office until the appointment of Rondell Seratte, who will officially assume the role by February 1, 2024, according to the city press release.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: City council honors Abilene's interim police chief