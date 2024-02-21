Abilene's two fatal crashes of the year reported just four days apart

On February 20, the City of Abilene experienced its second vehicle fatality of the year when multiple motorcycles crashed just off the 4300 block of Pine Street in North Abilene. This was close to the location of the fatal hit-and-run from last Friday, February 16, and only four days later.

According to Rick Tomlin, Public Information Officer for the Abilene Police Department (APD), there were seven fatal crashes last year. APD hopes "that this trend will not continue as we are early on in the year."

Speed, a factor in the crash

Tuesday afternoon was sunny and warm when APD was called to the crash scene just after noon. There, officers discovered people with injuries and three crashed motorcycles. One victim unfortunately died at the scene, while the two other riders were seriously injured.

Witnesses reported that they had seen the three motorcycles traveling together on the 4300 block of Pine Street just before the crash. The two injured riders were immediately transported to Hendrick Medical Center, while officers notified the next of kin for the third.

Brayden Shockley of Merkel, 30, died on scene, and reportedly was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

APD's Traffic Division is in the process of investigating the crash, but they do believe that speed was a factor.

Citizens are urged to wear a helmet every time they ride a motorcycle, and also to obey posted speed limit signs.

