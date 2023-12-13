Abilities in Action invites community to open house Thursday after recent move

Oksana Kotkina, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
2 min read

Abilities in Action, which is focused on empowering individuals with disabilities, announced the opening of its new location at Whetstone Plaza on 1305 East Mansfield Street in Bucyrus.

The Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce will host an open house for the new location, scheduled for Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the new Abilities in Action office. Cookies, hot chocolate, and door prizes will be offered.

Everyone is welcome to participate to support the organization that works in multiple Ohio counties on maximizing marketable work skills and vocational satisfaction, fostering independence and community inclusion for every individual they assist.

Abilities in Action logo.
"Abilities in Action is a crucial piece of the workforce and job landscape by connecting those with disabilities to meaningful employment with local companies,” said Bucyrus Mayor Jeff Reser. “Their new location will allow them to continue to serve individuals with disabilities and foster inclusion."

New location

The new location is a strategically chosen 2,000 square foot office space that was renovated based on the needs of the organization and is now ready to serve the community effectively, said Director of Abilities in Action Kimm Kessinger.

"At Abilities in Action, we prioritize getting to know the individuals we support and strive to tailor job placements and training programs around their passions, skills, and interests,” said Kessinger.

After briefly going remote, the organization was able to locate a new place that included more handicapped accessible parking spaces and better equipped handicapped entrances. Kessinger said the new location is about the same size as its previous office. Kessinger reminded that they also still own a rehabilitation center on Bucyrus Nevada Road.

“It’s just very conducive to working with individuals with disabilities,” she said.

About Abilities in Action

Abilities in Action operates in thirteen Ohio counties, including Crawford, Richland, Wyandot, Ashland, Knox, Delaware, Morrow, Marion, Seneca, Sandusky, Erie, and Huron. The organization collaborates with Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities, serving approximately 100 students in the summer youth program, 60 students in the in-school program, and 60 adults.

Services include helping individuals with disabilities navigate the workplace, understand their benefits, and develop the necessary skills for their jobs. Their skills-based training includes industry-specific training for manufacturing, food service, education, retail, animal care, custodial work, and hospitality.

“I extend heartfelt gratitude to everyone who played a part in making our new location a reality, with special thanks to the Crawford Partnership for their assistance in our property search and facilitating tours,” said Kessinger.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Abilities in Action invites public to open house after move to new location

