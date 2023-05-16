Abingdon man arrested after he stole a military vehicle in Bel Air

May 16—An Abingdon man was arrested Friday after a military vehicle was stolen from a residence in Bel Air and police were led on a chase that ended in Baltimore City.

Around 6:35 p.m., deputies from the Northern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff's Office responded to a report that a privately owned, 1986 923-A military truck had been stolen from a residence in the 900 block of Rock Spring Road. Not long after, the vehicle was spotted entering Bel Air city limits, according to a sheriff's office news release.

Police say the suspect, Michael D. Stevens II, 39, of Abingdon, drove the vehicle down Maryland Route 24, before turning south onto Interstate 95. Deputies from the Southern Precinct, Special Operations Division, along with the Bel Air Police Department, Maryland State Police, and police from Baltimore County and Baltimore City pursued the 5-ton truck down the highway.

Multiple attempts to deploy spiked stop sticks to disable the vehicle failed. The truck traveled at speeds of up to 50 mph, said a sheriff's spokesperson.

The truck continued into Baltimore city before coming to a stop on North Conkling Street in southeast Baltimore. Police say Stevens got out and attempted to run but was apprehended by Harford deputies. No one was injured in the incident.

Police said Stevens had just been released from the Harford County Detention Center before stealing the vehicle for an unspecified reason.

Stevens faces charges of motor vehicle theft, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and failing to obey a lawful order. He is currently being held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center.

A preliminary hearing for Stevens will be held on June 8. A public defender representing Stevens declined to comment.

During the pursuit, Stevens crashed into multiple vehicles. The sheriff's office said that anyone whose vehicle was damaged during the pursuit should contact the Southern Precinct at 410-612-1717 to make a report.

The vehicle has since been returned to its owner, Joshua Otto, of Bel Air, the sheriff's spokesperson said.