Abingdon man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at his boss following dispute in Edgewood

Jul. 8—An Abingdon man is charged with attempted murder after an alleged dispute with his boss ended in gunfire, according to court documents.

Kweisi Imhotep Knox, 25, is charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, a variety of firearms charges and destruction of property in connection to the June 15 incident.

A grand jury handed down an indictment for Knox on July 6, but he was originally arrested June 16 and has been held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center since then.

Knox was working for Edgewood-based Feature Flooring on June 15 with a crew completing a job in New Jersey, according to documents originally filed in Harford County District Court. There, he became agitated and had a dispute with a co-worker, who told him to leave the job site and not come back because of his attitude.

Knox took the company's van and left; about 15 minutes later, his co-worker and three others left in the company pickup truck, the documents state. On the way back to the company's Edgewood location, Knox allegedly sent his co-worker a text message telling him to meet at Knox's car.

The two met outside the business and exchanged words — the documents do not specify what was said — then Knox's coworker went inside, punched out and walked toward Knox "to have a physical altercation," the documents state.

Knox allegedly got out of his vehicle with a gun and started shooting at his coworker, according to the charging documents. His co-worker ran around the car, but Knox followed, still trying to shoot him, the documents state. He then ran inside the business, with Knox following him in and shooting at him again.

None of the three shots fired connected with Knox's co-worker, and he was able to run away. The alleged incident was caught on the business' video cameras, according to the documents.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office was made aware of the incident at 1:41 a.m. on June 16. Responding to the business, deputies found a spent 9mm casing near Knox's car, the documents state.

Knox was located at his residence in the 3400 block of Tulleys Point Court in Abingdon early on June 16, spokesperson for the sheriff's office Kyle Andersen said.

A message was left at the office of Knox's attorney seeking comment, but was not returned by 4 p.m. Thursday.