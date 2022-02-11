Abingdon P.D. searching for missing adult; possibly in Fulton County

Rogers was last seen driving this maroon 1999 Dodge Ram pick up.

The Abingdon Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Rob L. Rogers who was last seen Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Rogers is a white male, 5’08”, 165 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue shirt, blue denim pants, black cap and brown boots.

Rogers was driving a maroon 1999 Dodge Ram pick up truck with Illinois license 1575390-B.

It is possible he could be in Fulton County.

As such a search was conducted within Knox and Fulton County Thursday. Deputies from Fulton County Sheriff’s Department along with District 14 Illinois State Police and the Illinois State Police Air Ops Division searched areas around Lewistown and Cuba.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts or has seen him contact the Abingdon Police Department, 309-462-2091, or the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, 309-343-9151.

