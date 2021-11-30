Abingdon woman dies after being struck by vehicle on Philadelphia Road in Edgewood

Nov. 29—Maryland State Police are investigating a Sunday night hit-and-run accident that killed a pedestrian in Edgewood. The incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. on Philadelphia Road east of Fashion Way near the Winters Run Bridge, according to a news release.

The victim was identified as Desirae Standiford, 41, of Abingdon. She was pronounced dead at the accident scene by emergency medical officials, according to the state police release.

Evidence collected from the ongoing investigation indicated a gray Ford pickup truck struck and killed the victim, according to the news release. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with investigators, police say.

State police did not say whether the driver had been charged.

Anyone who witnessed this crash, or who may have information about the suspect vehicle, is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Bel Air Barracks at 410-838-4101.