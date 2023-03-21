Abington man arrested in connection to hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian in Bridgewater

An Abington man was arrested and charged Monday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian on Friday night.

20-year-old Ryan Dinocco facing several charges including, leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, improper operation of a motor vehicle, and speeding.

Bridgewater Police received several 911 calls reporting that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of 71 Burrill Ave on Friday evening.

Upon officers’ arrival, witnesses reported that the vehicle involved left the scene at a high rate of speed after stopping briefly. Officers were unable to locate a suspect vehicle in the area immediately after the crash.

The victim, a 19-year-old woman, was transported to an area hospital to be treated for injuries. She has since been released from the hospital.

As part of the investigation, detectives analyzed video evidence and sought help from the public through social media, and were able to identify the suspect vehicle, a 2007 Lincoln MKZ, and Dinocco as the alleged driver. Upon locating the vehicle, detectives found it to have damage consistent with the crash, police said.

He was arrested by Bridgewater police at his residence in Abington Monday afternoon.

Dinocco is expected to be arraigned in Brockton District Court on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

