Abington man charged in DUI crash that killed woman walking her dog in Lower Moreland

An Abington man is accused of causing a crash that killed a woman who was walking her dog in Lower Moreland late last year.

On Wednesday, Michael J. Petrocik, 71, was arraigned on charges alleging he was driving under the influence of controlled substances when his car struck Mary Duffy on Philmont Avenue on Dec. 29.

Duffy, 61, of Huntingdon Valley, was taken to Abington Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Petrocik is charged with homicide by vehicle and homicide by vehicle while DUI, which are felonies, as well as DUI and summary traffic citations.

He remains free after posting $20,000 bail. A message left for his attorney seeking comment Friday was not immediately returned.

Lower Moreland police said Petrocik was driving a 2013 Audi A6 in the 3000 block of Philmont Avenue when he failed to negotiate a curve and entered a sidewalk, striking Duffy, who was walking there about 12:15 p.m. that day.

His vehicle knocked her into a pole, then drove across a driveway and a yard before hitting a stone wall and going airborne and stopping, police said.

He was traveling between 45 and 48 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to authorities.

Investigators determined there were no issues with the vehicle and Petrocik did not try to use the brakes during the duration of the incident, according to court documents.

Police said Petrocik admitted to being on prescription medication prior to the crash. A lab report of his blood showed he had multiple controlled substances in his system during the crash, according to authorities.

The victim's dog survived the crash.

Duffy worked as a financial management analyst for the Navy for 35 years, according to her obituary. She was known for her "love to her family and friends," her obituary states.

Petrocik's preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for March 15.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Abington man charged in crash that killed woman in Lower Moreland