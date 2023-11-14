Abington Police looking for Mack Truck that allegedly dumped cement near Fire Station and drove off

Abington Police are looking for a ‘Mack truck’ or 18 Wheeler they say spilled a load of cement near the Abington Fire Station on Tuesday.

Witnesses reported the truck pulled over on Bedford Street, stopped, and then drove away on Route 18, police posted on Facebook Tuesday morning.

When officers arrived at the area, three lanes of traffic had to be closed for hours while the cement was cleaned up. Police said several vehicles were damaged due to the spill.

Local businesses provided surveillance video of the truck to police to assist with their investigation.

Anyone who may have information on the truck, company and driver that allegedly spilled the concrete please contact Abington Police Officer Doherty at 781-878-3232 or RDoherty@abbingtonpolice.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

