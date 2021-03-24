Abiquiú man arrested after high-speed chase

Mar. 24—A traffic stop turned into a high-speed pursuit when an Abiquiú man fled Tuesday, New Mexico State Police said.

Jordan Leroy Maestas, 22, was arrested after fleeing from police and ignoring his passenger's plea to pull over before crashing his vehicle on U.S. 84/285, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

A state police officer attempted to stop a swerving, black four-door vehicle around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The driver and passenger seemed to be a fighting inside the car, according to the report.

When the officer tried to pull the driver over, Maestas sped away, aggressively driving northbound before attempting to exit on N.M. 502, the report said. The passenger later told police she begged Maestas to pull over and let her out.

Maestas eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed into another car, then attempted to drive back onto the highway going southbound before police forced the car to crash into a barrier using a pursuit intervention technique.

Police detained both people, but the passenger was released. Maestas told police he fled because he was afraid of officers finding two guns and narcotics in the car. His vehicle was impounded and officers plan to obtain a warrant to search the vehicle.

Maestas faces charges of aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, false imprisonment, leaving the scene of an accident and criminal damage to property.

He was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center to be treated for his injuries, then taken to the Santa Fe County jail and booked without bond.