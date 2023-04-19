Abiquiú man receives 25 years in drug-related slaying

Apr. 18—Anthony Trujillo of Abiquiú pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder, shooting at or from a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence as part of a plea agreement that calls for him to serve 25 years in prison.

Trujillo, 30, was charged with the three felony counts — which had exposed him to a maximum prison sentence of 27 years — in connection with the 2021 shooting death of Rocky Gonzales, 45, of Española.

Trujillo and a friend drove to Gonzales' home on N.M. 76 to buy crack cocaine, and Trujillo fatally shot Gonzales during an argument, according to an affidavit for arrest warrant in the case.

Defense attorney Anna Aragon said Tuesday her client agreed to the deal in part because he also had a prior felony conviction and could have faced enhanced sentencing if convicted at trial.

Online court records show Trujillo pleaded guilty to attempted trafficking and and heroin possession — both felonies — in 2018 and received a suspended sentence of 4 1/2 years probation.