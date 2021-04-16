ABLE agents arrest three bartenders, two charged

Apr. 16—Three bartenders employed at a Stillwater restaurant were arrested and booked into the Payne County Jail on suspicion of serving alcohol to an underage undercover informant during an Alcoholic Beverages Law Enforcement Commission sting.

Only two of the three bartenders arrested have been charged with crimes at this time.

Victoria Claire Christie, 23, of Yukon and Andrew Mungai, 22, of Stillwater were charged with providing a non-intoxicating beverage to a person under twenty-one, a misdemeanor.

Agent Ian Bode, with the Oklahoma ABLE Commission entered Coney Island on April 1, with an undercover informant, under the age of 21.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Bode alleged the undercover person ordered a beer, and was served the beer by Christie and Mungai. Bode said he could hear the conversation due to being behind the informant.

Both Mungai and Christie were booked into the Payne County Jail without incident.

Along with the three employees arrested, ABLE arrested an additional two people on public intoxication charges.

Mungai was set to appear in court, but missed his time due to being in the wrong courtroom.

The court recalled the bench warrant issued for Mungai and reset his date to Thursday.

Christie has obtained Ky Corley as her counsel and entered into a plea of not guilty April 8.

She will appear in court May 10 on the misdemeanor docket.