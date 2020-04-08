Able Doubles Down on Family Values in Tough Times

Able Moving & Storage using coronavirus adversity to solidify the relationships with its employees and further develop its Wellbeing program.

MANASSAS, Va., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the industry Able has always been known for how well it treats its employees, and the institution of its "Alive and Able" Wellbeing program in late 2018 is paying dividends for the company during this health crisis. (www.ablemoving.com)

Chief Operating Officer Steve Kuhn joined the Singletons at Able in 2011 after leaving his own family business, JK Moving. Charged by the Singletons to build an all-star Leadership Team at Able, Kuhn has done exactly that. Treating the employees as family through the development of programs like the Alive and Able Wellbeing initiative, Kuhn has put the company into an excellent position to emerge from this hardship period as a unified team ready for the challenges that will emerge. More

Able Chief Operating Officer Steve Kuhn makes clear how important employee wellbeing is to the company during this time. "We are taking every conceivable step together as a company to let all of our employees know how much we care about them and their families at this time," he says. "Our Wellbeing task force has managed information flow to maximize awareness of all up to the minute safety recommendations, as well as all programs and opportunities to benefit employees, whatever their circumstances."

Able Moving & Storage was just recognized as a 2020 Best Place to Work by the Washington Business Journal, and its actions on behalf of its employees during this crisis make clear why. How many companies out there have an executive staff that 100% voluntarily agrees to forego getting paid to try to see that not one employee is laid off? How many company owners are willing to do the same? This is exactly what Able is doing right now.

Alive and Able Facilitator Gary Corbett is extremely proud of the Wellbeing Task Force. "Times like these are exactly why a Wellbeing program exists," he says. "We are going to emerge from this even stronger than we are now because of what we learn from our employees," he adds, "because we are asking them for feedback on a continual basis."

CEO Joe Singleton is always proud of running a company that demonstrates family values, and says this is noticed and commented on by Able customers frequently. "Customers want to do business with companies that treat their employees well. At the end of the day they know the level of service they receive is a direct reflection on how happy the people are who are providing it."

The same Leadership Team that spawned "Alive and Able" has also managed smart growth for the company in a way that will allow them to flourish in the coming months as the industry re-engages. The fastest growing moving company in the Mid-Atlantic has reinvested wisely in the company during its recent growth.

COO Kuhn expects this downturn could create some consolidation and fallout within the moving industry, but is confident about the future of Able. "Careful planning, and the willingness of executives to give of themselves, will make sure that no employee loses any benefits during this period, and will guarantee us a healthy workforce when work ramps up, says Kuhn. "Not only that, this same Leadership Team planning will also see us be able to buy newer equipment at lower prices, hire more employees, and easily be able to execute the backlog of work that will soon present itself," he adds.

While Able recognizes that this is a hard time for the country and that many people are losing family members to this virus, the company feels good about what it is doing for their employees, and recognizes the unity it is producing. The foundation of trust between ownership, leadership, and the employees of Able has created a spirit of hope and optimism amidst the uncertainty of times.