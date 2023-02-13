Able Global Berhad (KLSE:ABLEGLOB) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Able Global Berhad (KLSE:ABLEGLOB) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Able Global Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = RM52m ÷ (RM602m - RM165m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Able Global Berhad has an ROCE of 12%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 11% generated by the Food industry.

In the above chart we have measured Able Global Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Able Global Berhad here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Able Global Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 15%, but since then they've fallen to 12%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On Able Global Berhad's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Able Global Berhad. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 41% to shareholders over the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Able Global Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

