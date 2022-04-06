'They would have been able to stop it': Nakota Kelly's mother wants DCS to admit wrongdoing

There's a video saved on Hayley Kelly's cellphone of her son, Nakota Kelly, that she loves. He is 9-years-old and vibrant with the energy of a child. He raps into a play microphone for nearly a minute, never stumbling his flow.

Kelly watches the video, which was recorded September 2019, every day.

She watched it after learning that Nakota had been killed at the age of 10 in July 2020.

And she watched it nearly two years later, when she filed a lawsuit in Marion Superior Court alleging that the state of Indiana played a role in the negligence and wrongful death of her child.

Father charged with murder

Nakota went missing during a visitation with his father, Anthony Dibiah, the weekend of July 17, 2020.

Dibiah has been formally charged with murder by Marion County prosecutors. But Kelly also believes the Indiana Department of Child Services could have done more to prevent her son's killing. She sued the agency on Tuesday.

"I think if they just listened to Nakota, they would have been able to stop it," Kelly said during a Wednesday news conference. She trembled as she spoke.

She and her attorney, Robert Turner, said there were enough red flags reported by Kelly to DCS to at least ensure that Nakota's court-ordered visitations with his father were supervised by another adult.

Supervised visitations take place when there is reason to believe a child is at risk of physical or emotional harm, according to the department's child welfare policy.

DCS declined to comment for this story. IndyStar has requested comment from the public defender representing Dibiah, who is also a defendant in Kelly's lawsuit.

Suffocated with a bag

Police said in written testimony provided to the courts that Dibiah told a friend he suffocated his 10-year-old son with a bag. When officers visited Dibiah's residence on July 19, 2020, they said they found blood, brain matter and black curly hair in the bathroom.

Nakota's body has not been found, Kelly said.

Among the red flags leading up to his disappearance: an alarming conversation she had with her son the week of his final visitation with his father.

“Oh, I’m dead. Don’t expect me to come home," Nakota told his mother around July 14, 2020, according to Kelly's lawsuit. “My dad is going to kill me."

She said she complained to DCS the day Nakota made those remarks. "I was scared," she said.

DCS told her the weekend visitation had to go forward because it was court-ordered, according to her lawsuit.

It capped a long string of violent behavior authorities were made aware of, according to Kelly and her attorney.

Attacks over milk, spinach

In 2017, Nakota was kicked in the shin for spilling a glass of milk, Kelly said during the Wednesday news conference. His head also was allegedly pushed into a plate of spinach after he wouldn't eat the greens.

More: 'Letting my son down': At least 5 abuse complaints came before boy warned of his own death

In March 2018, Kelly said, her son was pulled down a flight of steps.

All of the past incidents she described during the Wednesday news conference were flagged to the department prior to Nakota's death, she said.

Hayley Kelly shows a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles tattoo on her left arm dedicated to her son, Nakota Kelly. Nakota disappeared following a court-ordered visitation with his father in July 2020. Prosecutors have charged the father, Anthony Dibiah, with murder.

The lawsuit says Kelly "has made multiple child abuse complaints to DCS over the past few years without receiving any meaningful response or assistance."

When she complained about the attack over spinach in 2017, DCS performed a home inspection. The department noted that Dibiah "had no substantiated history, no criminal history, no diagnosis, no domestic violence, no drug or alcohol use," according to the lawsuit.

Dibiah pleaded guilty to three federal fraud charges in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana in 2012. They include misuse of a document evidencing lawful stay in the United States, false use of a social security number and aggravated identity theft. He was sentenced to 34 months imprisonment.

Kelly's lawsuit says Dibiah told DCS he didn't put his hands on Nakota. He claimed he would verbally discipline him, and that "this is all about the mother not getting her way in terms of visitation and child support."

Allegations of physical abuse went unsubstantiated by DCS. The department said that the child was free from marks and bruises.

More: 'A shining little smile that's now gone:' Nakota Kelly's family remembers the 10-year-old

Tattoos in his memory

Today Kelly's left forearm is a shrine of tattoos in his memory.

One tattoo depicts the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Another, a baseball with a halo and angel wings — a sport he loved. Nakota's name is permanently etched across the ball's red seams.

Kelly is requesting compensation from Dibiah and DCS in the form of damages. The murder case against Dibiah is scheduled to go trial in May.

Call IndyStar courts reporter Johnny Magdaleno at 317-273-3188 or email him at jmagdaleno@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @IndyStarJohnny

