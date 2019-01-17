ABM Industries (ABM) to Offer Custodial Services to CCSD

ABM Industries Incorporated ABM recently partnered with Cherokee County School District (CCSD) to offer custodial services to CCSD’s 42 schools and ancillary facilities.

CCSD is Georgia’s 9th largest school system and the recipient of many prestigious state and national recognitions and accreditations in the United States.

The ABM Education team is engaged in providing day and night custodial services for the school district’s 5.1 million-square-feet-of-space, which is used by nearly 4,800 teachers and staff and 42,000 students throughout the year.

The collaboration with CCSD expands ABM Industries’ footprint in Georgia.

Trey Brock, senior vice president of operations, ABM Education, stated, “ABM is excited to partner with CCSD to positively impact the learning environment by ensuring clean, attractive and healthy facilities. Our goal is to build value for CCSD, while enabling teachers and staff to concentrate on what they do best — educate young minds.”

Shares of ABM Industries have declined 9.5% in the past year compared with 1.1% fall of the industry it belongs to.

Our Take

The partnership is likely to help ABM Industries boost its Education segment, which delivers janitorial, custodial, landscaping and grounds, facilities engineering and parking services for public school districts, private schools, colleges and universities.

Performance of the segment was strong in the last reported quarter with revenues improving 30.8% year over year. The segment also recorded $51.6 million revenues from the GCA acquisition in fourth-quarter fiscal 2018. With 13% contribution to ABM Industries’ revenues in fourth-quarter fiscal 2018, the segment emerged as the third-largest contributor.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

ABM Industries carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

A few better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector include Booz Allen Hamilton BAH, Republic Services RSG and Waste Connections WCN. While Booz Allen Hamilton sports a Zacks Rank #1, Republic Services and Waste Connections carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Long-term expected EPS (three to five years) growth rate for Booz Allen Hamilton, Republic Services and Waste Connections is 14.4%, 10.7% and 11.7%, respectively.

Today's Stocks from Zacks' Hottest Strategies

It's hard to believe, even for us at Zacks. But while the market gained +21.9% in 2017, our top stock-picking screens have returned +115.0%, +109.3%, +104.9%, +98.6%, and +67.1%.

And this outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. Over the years it has been remarkably consistent. From 2000 - 2017, the composite yearly average gain for these strategies has beaten the market more than 19X over. Maybe even more remarkable is the fact that we're willing to share their latest stocks with you without cost or obligation.

See Them Free>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report



Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research