Are ABM Industries Incorporated’s (NYSE:ABM) Interest Costs Too High?

Mid-caps stocks, like ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) with a market capitalization of US$2.1b, aren’t the focus of most investors who prefer to direct their investments towards either large-cap or small-cap stocks. However, history shows that overlooked mid-cap companies have performed better on a risk-adjusted manner than the smaller and larger segment of the market. Today we will look at ABM’s financial liquidity and debt levels, which are strong indicators for whether the company can weather economic downturns or fund strategic acquisitions for future growth. Don’t forget that this is a general and concentrated examination of ABM Industries’s financial health, so you should conduct further analysis into ABM here.

Does ABM produce enough cash relative to debt?

ABM’s debt levels have fallen from US$1.2b to US$939m over the last 12 months – this includes long-term debt. With this debt repayment, ABM’s cash and short-term investments stands at US$39m , ready to deploy into the business. Additionally, ABM has generated US$321m in operating cash flow during the same period of time, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 34%, signalling that ABM’s current level of operating cash is high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In ABM’s case, it is able to generate 0.34x cash from its debt capital.

Does ABM’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

With current liabilities at US$793m, the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 1.48x. Usually, for Commercial Services companies, this is a suitable ratio since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

Does ABM face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

ABM is a relatively highly levered company with a debt-to-equity of 65%. This is not uncommon for a mid-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. We can test if ABM’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For ABM, the ratio of 3.53x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that debtors may be willing to loan the company more money, giving ABM ample headroom to grow its debt facilities.

Although ABM’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. Since there is also no concerns around ABM’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure ABM has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. You should continue to research ABM Industries to get a better picture of the mid-cap by looking at:

