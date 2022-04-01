ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.20 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase ABM Industries' shares on or after the 6th of April will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.20 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.78 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, ABM Industries has a trailing yield of 1.7% on the current stock price of $46.04. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether ABM Industries can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. ABM Industries paid out a comfortable 40% of its profit last year. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It distributed 37% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see ABM Industries's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. ABM Industries has delivered 3.4% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy ABM Industries for the upcoming dividend? ABM Industries has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. ABM Industries looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks ABM Industries is facing. Be aware that ABM Industries is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

