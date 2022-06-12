ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.20

The board of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.20 per share on the 1st of August. This makes the dividend yield 1.8%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Check out our latest analysis for ABM Industries

ABM Industries' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, ABM Industries was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 46.9%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 25% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

ABM Industries Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.56 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.78. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.4% over that duration. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. ABM Industries has impressed us by growing EPS at 6.4% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for ABM Industries' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Our Thoughts On ABM Industries' Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for ABM Industries (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about. Is ABM Industries not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.