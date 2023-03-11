ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.22

ABM Industries Incorporated's (NYSE:ABM) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.22 on 1st of May. This takes the dividend yield to 2.0%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

ABM Industries' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. ABM Industries is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 36.9% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 21% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

ABM Industries Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.58 total annually to $0.88. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.3% a year over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. ABM Industries has impressed us by growing EPS at 14% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think ABM Industries' payments are rock solid. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for ABM Industries (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about. Is ABM Industries not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

