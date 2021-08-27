ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) stock performs better than its underlying earnings growth over last three years

Thanks in no small measure to Vanguard founder Jack Bogle, it's easy buy a low cost index fund, which should provide the average market return. But you can make better returns by buying undervalued shares. To wit, ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) shares are up 55% in three years, besting the market return. It's also good to see a healthy gain of 30% in the last year.

Since the stock has added US$99m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

ABM Industries became profitable within the last three years. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It is of course excellent to see how ABM Industries has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling ABM Industries stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, ABM Industries' TSR for the last 3 years was 65%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

ABM Industries' TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 32%. Most would be happy with a gain, and it helps that the year's return is actually better than the average return over five years, which was 7%. It is possible that management foresight will bring growth well into the future, even if the share price slows down. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ABM Industries better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that ABM Industries is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

