ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) stock performs better than its underlying earnings growth over last three years

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simply Wall St
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Thanks in no small measure to Vanguard founder Jack Bogle, it's easy buy a low cost index fund, which should provide the average market return. But you can make better returns by buying undervalued shares. To wit, ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) shares are up 55% in three years, besting the market return. It's also good to see a healthy gain of 30% in the last year.

Since the stock has added US$99m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

See our latest analysis for ABM Industries

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

ABM Industries became profitable within the last three years. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

It is of course excellent to see how ABM Industries has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling ABM Industries stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, ABM Industries' TSR for the last 3 years was 65%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

ABM Industries' TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 32%. Most would be happy with a gain, and it helps that the year's return is actually better than the average return over five years, which was 7%. It is possible that management foresight will bring growth well into the future, even if the share price slows down. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ABM Industries better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that ABM Industries is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The popular ETF growth investor is finding buying opportunities in some out-of-favor but promising stocks.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With Over 100% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The company is already doing enough to warrant that level of share price growth, but it appears there's plenty more in store for investors.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • Have $1,500? 2 Potentially Crash-Proof Stocks That Could Make You Richer Over the Next 5 Years

    These are two top companies you can buy and hold for the long haul to keep raking in portfolio returns.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    We’re well into the second half of 2021, and with any luck at all we’ll soon see last year’s major headwinds fully relegated to the rear-view mirror. Even so, current conditions are looking up for the equity markets. The indexes are up – the S&P 500 has gained 20% this year, and the NASDAQ has gained more than 15% – and there’s an optimistic mood. With the Fed committed to its low-rate policy, at least for the short term, stocks are the place to look for returns. This kind of mood can be self-pe

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • Altria Group raises dividend by nearly 5%

    Altria Group Inc. said Thursday its board of directors approved a 4.7% dividend increase to 90 cents a share. The quarterly dividend is payable on Oct. 12 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 15. The new annualized dividend rate is $3.60 a share, the maker of tobacco products said. Altria has increased the dividend 56 times in the past 52 years, the company said. Shares of Altria edged higher Thursday and have gained around 19% this year, matching the S&P 500 index performance.

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 116% to 247% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Analysts' high-water price targets foresee these fast-growing stocks doubling or tripling in value.

  • This High-Yield Renewable Energy Stock Has Powerful Dividend Growth Ahead

    Clearway currently expects to grow its dividend at a 5% to 8% annual rate, with high-end growth anticipated this year. The potential for higher-end dividend growth is increasingly likely to continue in the future, thanks to another needle-moving acquisition. Clearway recently unveiled its latest renewable-energy acquisition, which will give it more power to grow its dividend in the future.

  • Cisco's New Guidance Means More Than You Might Think

    Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) posted solid fiscal fourth-quarter results last week. Cisco's quarterly results confirmed that the company remains relevant as enterprises digitize their operations and develop hybrid work environments to allow employees to securely work from anywhere. During the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended on July 31, revenue increased by 8% year over year to $13.1 billion.

  • Stanley Druckenmiller is Loading Up on These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Stanley Druckenmiller is loading up on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Stanley Druckenmiller is Loading Up on These 5 Stocks. Technology stocks have offered investors explosive returns over the past few months. No other billionaire on Wall Street […]

  • Why There’s Trouble Ahead for Oil Refiners

    Indeed, the outlook for U.S. refiners is looking pretty bleak. The second problem for U.S. refineries is that they have lost some of their geographic advantage. For years, oil produced in the U.S. has traded for less money than oil produced elsewhere.

  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Nears End Of Technical Pattern

    Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company announced it received regulatory authorization from Brazil’s ANVISA to initiate the global Phase 3 segment of its Phase 2/3 trial for INO-4800. Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock was up 9.3% at $9.22 at last check. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily Chart Analysis The stock looks to be nearing resistance in what technical traders call an ascending triangle pattern. The stock is trading above the 50-day moving aver

  • 2 Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    In general, digital transformation is a good thing. Solutions like e-commerce, cloud computing, and software-as-a-service help enterprises operate more efficiently and scale with greater agility. But the explosion of new technologies also creates complexities.

  • 3 Pharma Stocks to Buy With Juicy Dividends

    There are several industries and sectors that are known for their dividends. Utilities and real estate investment trusts definitely come to mind. Here's why they chose AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

  • 3 Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    Warren Buffett aims to hold many stocks forever. Here are three you might want to hang on to for a long time.

  • Bank of America vice chair and chief operating officer to retire at year’s end

    Bank of America's first female vice chair Anne Finucane and COO Thomas Montag will retire at the end of the year.

  • Fed Tightening Unlikely as Europe Discusses U.S. Travel Ban

    Covid vaccine makers push for full approval and boosters, retailers are hiking and reinstating dividends, and other news to start your day.

  • Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.25

    Lumen Technologies, Inc.'s ( NYSE:LUMN ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.25 per share on 10th of...