Is ABMD Stock A Buy or Sell?

Asma UL Husna
·6 min read

Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of September. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 900 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are collectively bullish on. One of their picks is ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD), so let’s take a closer look at the sentiment that surrounds it in the current quarter.

Is ABMD stock a buy? ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) was in 23 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of December. The all time high for this statistic is 35. ABMD has experienced a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money of late. There were 25 hedge funds in our database with ABMD holdings at the end of September. Our calculations also showed that ABMD isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings).

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's monthly stock picks returned 197% since March 2017 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 124 percentage points (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Henrik Rhenman of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, auto parts business is a recession resistant business, so we are taking a closer look at this discount auto parts stock that is growing at a 196% annualized rate. We go through lists like the 15 best micro-cap stocks to buy now to identify the next stock with 10x upside potential. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our website. Keeping this in mind we're going to check out the key hedge fund action regarding ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Do Hedge Funds Think ABMD Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 23 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -8% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards ABMD over the last 22 quarters. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

According to Insider Monkey's hedge fund database, Renaissance Technologies, holds the largest position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Renaissance Technologies has a $646.4 million position in the stock, comprising 0.7% of its 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Palo Alto Investors, which holds a $180.5 million position; the fund has 9.5% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other hedge funds and institutional investors that are bullish comprise Cliff Asness's AQR Capital Management, Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson's Adage Capital Management and Henrik Rhenman's Rhenman & Partners Asset Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Palo Alto Investors allocated the biggest weight to ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD), around 9.46% of its 13F portfolio. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 1.67 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ABMD.

Because ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has faced falling interest from the smart money, it's safe to say that there were a few fund managers that decided to sell off their positions entirely by the end of the fourth quarter. At the top of the heap, Paul Tudor Jones's Tudor Investment Corp cut the biggest position of the "upper crust" of funds monitored by Insider Monkey, valued at close to $1.4 million in stock. Donald Sussman's fund, Paloma Partners, also dumped its stock, about $1.1 million worth. These moves are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 2 funds by the end of the fourth quarter.

Let's go over hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) but similarly valued. These stocks are Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB), Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP), Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC), Mid America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA), Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN), and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). This group of stocks' market values match ABMD's market value.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position CPB,29,347925,1 ACGL,34,1460869,-7 BIP,14,51775,1 GPC,25,194872,2 MAA,26,338357,-1 ELAN,43,1493327,22 TDY,28,372237,-3 Average,28.4,608480,2.1 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 28.4 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $608 million. That figure was $999 million in ABMD's case. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) is the least popular one with only 14 bullish hedge fund positions. ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for ABMD is 38.2. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. This is a slightly negative signal and we'd rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 81.2% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 26 percentage points. These stocks gained 12.3% in 2021 through April 19th and surpassed the market again by 0.9 percentage points. Unfortunately ABMD wasn't nearly as popular as these 30 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); ABMD investors were disappointed as the stock returned 1.6% since the end of December (through 4/19) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds as most of these stocks already outperformed the market in 2020.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Related Content

Recommended Stories

  • Pentagon unveils sensor that detects Covid in the body

    Invention inspired by huge virus outbreak on board USS Theodore Roosevelt

  • One dead, another fights to live after crash on highway in Richland County, cops say

    A passenger died at the scene and the driver suffered life-threatening injuries, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

  • Indonesian navy submarine found split into three on sea bed

    The shattered hull of the vessel is found on the sea bed off Bali and all 53 crew are confirmed dead.

  • Founder of company hired by Arizona GOP to conduct ballot audit promoted election fraud falsehoods

    ‘After auditing adjudicated ballots... you may discover Trump got 200k more votes than previously reported in Arizona’

  • Biden’s approval rating is 10 points higher than his predecessor’s was after 100 days

    Obama never reached disapproval level with Republicans in his first three years as president that Biden is now facing only three months into his first term

  • Owner of Florida mansion calls police when wedding party turns up without booking

    ‘They keep harassing me, calling me. They say they’re having wedding here and it’s God’s message,’ property owner tells 911 dispatcher

  • Brazil’s Bolsonaro says military would follow his orders to take the streets

    Under-fire South American leader continues to try to assert his dominance over country’s armed forces

  • ‘Vaccine apartheid’: US under fire for sitting on stockpile while developing nations face deadly shortage

    One billion vaccine shots now given worldwide but 75 per cent have gone to ten countries

  • NYPD hate crimes unit investigates after vicious attack leaves Chinese American man fighting for his life

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, called the attack on Mr Ma ‘outrageous’

  • CEOs raked in millions during the pandemic: here are the 10 highest paid in 2020

    Compensation for some bosses increased despite severe company losses

  • Cisco's CEO says he expects computer chip shortages to last for another six months

    "Right now, it is a big problem," said Cisco's CEO Chuck Robbins, in reference to the semiconductor chip shortage.

  • Trump continues to push false claims of election fraud in weekend flurry of press releases

    Ex-president attacks Arizona governor for lack of support for election audit

  • The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women varies by race and ethnicity, according to a new analysis

    It could take 15 months for women to reach pre-pandemic levels of employment, according to a new analysis of data by the National Women's Law Center.

  • Turkey summons US ambassador after Biden recognises Armenian genocide

    Foreign ministry says declaration has hurt the Turkish people

  • ‘Cryptic writing’ found at home of ex NFL player suspected of killing six

    Former player may have been ‘following a new religion or ideology,’ authorities say

  • Remembering the lives lost to COVID-19: Alicia Arias, 78, of Buena Park, Calif.

    Alicia Arias, 79, of Buena Park, Calif., died on Jan. 13, 2021, after becoming ill with COVID-19. She is among the more than 569,000 Americans who have succumbed to the disease since the first known fatality in the United States in early 2020. Her daughter, Yolanda Arias, told Yahoo News that people gravitated to her mother because she was loving and accepting of others. “She loved just making everybody happy. Making everybody happy made her happy,” Arias said.

  • Gaffes, gags, busy signals and a dog named Buttercup: Wacky NFL draft stories

    Beneath its polished exterior, the NFL draft can often be a confusing time for team executives and players. Here are some amusing stories from past drafts.

  • Why did police fatally shoot Andrew Brown Jr.? Family seeks answers as Sheriff asks for patience

    Brown, a 42-year-old Black man and father of 7, was shot and killed on Wednesday while deputies were attempting to arrest him.

  • VP Harris promotes Biden's job, infrastructure plans in NH

    Vice President Kamala Harris is in New Hampshire for a multi-stop visit on Friday promoting the Biden administration's job and infrastructure agenda.

  • Generation X, Your AARP Card Awaits

    The skateboarder, wearing a flannel shirt and black sneakers, glides a board plastered with stickers toward a kick-turn in a sun-dappled concrete bowl. The image might seem like the embodiment of the shredding youth, but something is different. The skater looks noticeably risk-averse, wearing a full ensemble of pads and traveling at a speed not much faster than a grocery cart. With his graying hair and paternal air, he could pass for a clergyman. Still, he’s out there, doing it. Never say that the Nirvana generation stopped rocking. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The scene is plucked from an AARP television spot to debut during Sunday’s Academy Awards telecast that targets Generation X, marking the over-50 advocacy organization’s splashiest effort yet to woo crowd-surfers and Walkman toters from the Lollapalooza days. But please, do not call them old. “People today, they could spend half their lives over 50,” coos a voice-over in the 30-second spot, the first of four produced by AARP with BBDO New York. In addition to Gen Xers, the spot also features a few younger baby boomers, doing tai chi and performing TikTok dances with their children (or perhaps grandchildren). “That’s a lot of living. So it helps to have a wise friend and fierce defender in your corner.” The message may appeal to a youth-obsessed generation that is busy fine-tuning its 401(k) plans while still getting tattoos, curating hip-hop playlists and outfitting its children in Black Flag T-shirts. The journey from golden youth toward golden years is a tough one for any generation, of course. But it is uniquely complicated for members of Generation X, who, in a way, have never wanted to grow up. A relatively small cohort sandwiched between baby boomers and millennials, this demographic consisting of Americans born between 1965 and 1980 seemed to dominate the cultural conversation for only a brief stretch of the 1990s, when Seattle seemed like the music capital of the universe and “Gen X” served as shorthand for all things edgy and cool. Mention “Generation X” these days, however, and a lot of people picture Winona Ryder rocking thrift-store chic in “Reality Bites,” that Fugees CD that everyone had, shirtless grunge rockers wearing knee-length cutoffs with Army boots, “latchkey children” and … not much else. So far, Gen X has not produced a president (Beto, we hardly knew ye), although Vice President Kamala Harris, born in 1964, fits within looser definitions of the demographic. Stars who helped define the generation like Kurt Cobain and Tupac Shakur died long before they could join the oldies circuit. If Generation X is considered jaded and aloof, you can see why. This backdrop makes Gen X a unique challenge for AARP, even considering that the organization ditched the “retirement” part of its name decades ago. Some of that old skepticism remains, said Barbara Shipley, senior vice president of brand integration at AARP who oversaw the campaign. In the broadest terms, AARP market research found that members of Generation X tend to be more individualistic, not joiners and card carriers, she said. They eschew mass-market blandness. And they are all too aware that the future is uncertain. “Gen X’s life experiences have shaken their confidence, which puts added pressure on what already feels like a pressure-filled life,” Shipley said. “They suffered the Great Recession and the COVID-19 recession during their prime earning and saving years.” Boomers, on the other hand, enjoyed “more stable relationships with financial institutions, were more likely to have access to pensions, and had greater confidence that Social Security would be a part of their retirement mix,” she added. Generation X, in other words, never stopped hustling. This is one reason that AARP is focusing on wealth and entrepreneurship in a future spot, which comes with a counterintuitive tagline: “The younger you are, the more you need AARP.” The association also wants to publicize its mentorship programs for small-business owners and innovation labs for startups that focus on people older than 50. And since the 20-somethings of the Clinton years famously were steeped in irony and edginess, AARP has attempted to speak their language. A few years ago, it introduced a weekly newsletter targeting Gen X women called The Girlfriend, featuring sunny, whimsical graphics that recall Sassy magazine, and articles on grown-up slumber parties and mementos from the ’90s that “you should finally toss.” The organization’s Instagram feed throws in the obligatory shots of Molly Ringwald and the Rubik’s Cube. But generally, AARP steers clear of the impression that Gen X is stuck in the past. “I mean, I love ‘The Breakfast Club,’ don’t get me wrong,” said Shipley, a young boomer herself with a staff of Gen Xers. “But one of the things we focused on is, ‘Let’s not just be about nostalgia.’ This is a group of people that are still finding new music, still like to be tastemakers and are still looking toward the future.” The reigning clichés about Generation X, after all, are just that. Those so-called slackers who supposedly approached life with a collective shrug went on to pioneer the internet boom, advance issues like climate change and gay rights, and, yes, sell out — meaning they forged careers, bought homes and raised families, just like adults of all generations. And at midlife, they do not have the luxury of slowing down. “Their lives are crazy,” Shipley said. “They have kids and hockey practice and they’re caregiving for their parents. As they’re getting deeper into their 50s, we’re starting to see that there are a lot of similarities to baby boomers.” In other words, it’s the end of the world as they know it, but they feel fine. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company