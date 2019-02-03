ABN AMRO Group N.V. (AMS:ABN) Is Undervalued By 18.15%

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a 6-month subscription to the award winning Simply Wall St research tool (valued at $60)!

ABN operates in the banking industry, which has characteristics that make it unique compared to other sectors. Understanding these differences is crucial when it comes to putting a value on the bank stock. Banks, for example, must hold certain levels of tiered capital in order to maintain a safe cash cushion. Looking at factors like book values, in addition to the return and cost of equity, is practical for computing ABN’s valuation. Below I’ll look at how to value ABN in a relatively effective and straightforward approach.

Why Excess Return Model?

Let’s keep in mind two things – regulation and type of assets. Netherlands’s financial regulatory environment is relatively strict. Furthermore, banks usually do not have large portions of physical assets on their balance sheet. So the Excess Returns model is suitable for determining the intrinsic value of ABN rather than the traditional discounted cash flow model, which places emphasis on factors such as depreciation and capex.

How Does It Work?

The main assumption for Excess Returns is, the value of the company is how much money it can generate from its current level of equity capital, in excess of the cost of that capital. The returns in excess of cost of equity is called excess returns:

Excess Return Per Share = (Stable Return On Equity – Cost Of Equity) (Book Value Of Equity Per Share)

= (0.11% – 9.5%) x €22.1 = €0.37

We use this value to calculate the terminal value of the company, which is how much we expect the company to continue to earn every year, forever. This is a common component of discounted cash flow models:

Terminal Value Per Share = Excess Return Per Share / (Cost of Equity – Expected Growth Rate)

= €0.37 / (9.5% – 0.4%) = €4.11

Putting this all together, we get the value of ABN’s share:

Value Per Share = Book Value of Equity Per Share + Terminal Value Per Share

= €22.1 + €4.11 = €26.21

This results in an intrinsic value of €26.21. Compared to the current share price of €21.45, ABN is , at this time, fairly priced by the market. This means ABN isn’t an attractive buy right now. Valuation is only one side of the coin when you’re looking to invest, or sell, ABN. Fundamental factors are key to determining if ABN fits with the rest of your portfolio holdings.

Next Steps:

For banks, there are three key aspects you should look at:

Financial health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free bank analysis with six simple checks on things like bad loans and customer deposits. Future earnings: What does the market think of ABN going forward? Our analyst growth expectation chart helps visualize ABN’s growth potential over the upcoming years. Dividends: Most people buy financial stocks for their healthy and stable dividends. Check out whether ABN is a dividend Rockstar with our historical and future dividend analysis.

