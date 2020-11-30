ABN AMRO presents outcome of strategy review and hosts virtual Investor Update

ABN AMRO
·7 min read

ABN AMRO presents outcome of strategy review and hosts virtual Investor Update

Clear vision of the bank we want to be

  • ‘A personal bank in the digital age’ serving clients where we have scale in the Netherlands and Northwest Europe

  • Our clients’ first choice partner in sustainability in climate change, circular economy and social impact

  • A future-proof bank, rigorously simplifying and centralising the operating model, enabling us to focus on clients and work more efficiently

  • Committed to our moderate risk profile; culture and licence to operate are clear priorities

Financial targets reflecting economic outlook

  • Safeguarding income by increasing market share in our focus growth segments

  • Costs no higher than EUR 4.7 billion in 2024, reflecting EUR 700 million savings

  • Execution discipline and CIB non-core wind-down underpin moderate risk profile; cost of risk reconfirmed at 25 to 30 basis points through-the-cycle

  • ROE target for 2024 of around 8%; ROE ambition of 10% remains, subject to interest rate normalisation

  • Basel IV CET1 target of 13%. Threshold for share buybacks above 15% (subject to regulatory approval), to be recalibrated when uncertainties reduce

  • Dividend pay-out ratio of 50% of reported net profit

Today, ABN AMRO is hosting a virtual Investor Day. Its theme: ‘A personal bank in the digital age’.

Robert Swaak, CEO, comments: ‘Today we present the outcome of the strategy review and our vision for the bank. Our strategic pillars - customer experience, sustainability and future-proof bank - remain our guiding principles in acting on our purpose ‘Banking for better, for generations to come’. With our strong brand and attractive market positions across all segments we have a strong foundation. Our strategy review now gives us a distinct profile and focus. The wind-down of the CIB non-core portfolio as announced in August was a first step. Today we announce we will be a personal bank in the digital age, serving clients where we have scale in the Netherlands and Northwest Europe.

A personal bank in the digital age with a focus on segments where we have scale
We will focus on attractive segments in the Netherlands and Northwest Europe where we can grow profitably. In the Netherlands we will grow in the segments wealthy clients, affluent clients and mid-to large corporates, where we leverage our expertise. We will further develop our leading positions in mortgages and SMEs with new propositions, aiming to increase our market share in both segments to above 20%. In Northwest Europe we will leverage our domestic expertise in the energy, digital and mobility transition, aiming for a top 3 market position in selected niches. We remain open to bolt-on acquisition opportunities, especially in private banking.

We are a personal bank in the digital age, engraining the customer experience. Our trusted relationships with clients, together with our capabilities across all client segments, enable us to support them at all important financial steps in their lives. We offer both convenience and expertise. We deliver a convenient daily banking experience increasingly digitally. At moments that matter we support our clients with sector and sustainability expertise.

Sustainability is core to our purpose
Our clients increasingly need expertise to support them in the sustainability shift. We are their first choice partner in climate change, the circular economy and social impact. We aim to increase the volume of sustainable client loans and investments from around one-fifth to one-third in 2024. We will lead by example and make our office buildings more energy efficient. We will redevelop one of our locations in Amsterdam into a Paris-proof workplace designed to facilitate the trend of remote working. Alongside this we will sell our head office building and lease back part of it. The transaction is expected to result in a book gain.

Future-proof bank enables client focus and efficiency
We are building a future-proof bank by rigorously simplifying and centralising our operating model, enabling us to focus on clients and work more efficiently. Around 90% of high volume processes will be digitalised end-to-end by 2024. We will further streamline the product portfolio by around 60% by 2024. As clients make the shift to digital we will continue to reduce the number of branches. Our financial coaches will continue to be available to clients who need support to ensure they maintain access to banking services.

We are fully committed to our moderate risk profile and our role as a gatekeeper of the financial system. Our culture and licence to operate remain clear priorities. We place great value on fostering a culture within the bank in which everyone feels respected and valued. Taking ownership, clear targets and accountability are key to execution and our licence to operate.

Guidance and targets reflect current cautious economic outlook
Safeguarding income in low-rate environment
The low interest rate environment and wind-down of the CIB non-core portfolio will continue to impact net interest income. We aim to safeguard income by growing market share in focus segments by 2 to 5 percentage points by 2024. We expect fees to recover when lockdowns lift and to grow strongly after that as we increasingly charge for our convenience and expertise.

Continued cost focus
We have a good track record of cost control. We are targeting costs no higher than EUR 4.7 billion in 2024, reflecting EUR 700 million of further cost savings. Costs in 2021 at around EUR 5.3 billion are expected to be higher than in 2020 at around EUR 5.1 billion (excluding restructuring costs in both years) due to an increase in regulatory levies, AML costs and strategic investments. We expect a further reduction of staff of around 15% by 2024, mostly from 2022 onwards. We will reduce the impact on staff through natural attrition and reskilling in roles where we expect shortages. We expect EUR 300 million of strategic investments and a restructuring provision of around EUR 150 million through 2023.

Cost of risk
We reconfirm our through-the-cycle cost of risk of 25 to 30 basis points. The non-core CIB activities were an important cause of disappointing cost of risk in recent years. The wind-down of the CIB non-core portfolio is well on track and will improve the bank’s risk profile of the bank. Discipline in the execution of the sharpened risk framework will contribute to lower volatility in impairments.

Return on equity
We target a return on equity (‘ROE’) of around 8% by 2024 when the cost of risk is expected to normalise, cost-savings programmes are completed and growth initiatives are delivering. Our ROE ambition remains 10% and this will require some normalisation over time of current low interest rates.

Capital framework
We have set out our capital framework despite current uncertainties. We are committed to resuming payment of dividends, sustainably, conditions permitting and taking into account ECB recommendations. We will resume dividend pay-out at a ratio of 50% of net profit, after deduction of AT1 coupon payments and minority interests. We will adopt Basel IV as the primary capital metric with a Basel IV CET1 target of 13%. When our Basel IV CET1 ratio is above the threshold of 15% we will consider share buybacks subject to conditions and regulatory approval, not before FY2021. The threshold will be recalibrated as uncertainties reduce. Pay-out of the accrued full-year 2019 dividend will be considered prudently at full-year 2020, taking into account the status of the ECB dividend recommendation as well as conditions and prospects at that time.’

Webcast
The Investor Update reference documents are available online. A one-hour management presentation, led by Robert Swaak (CEO), followed by Q&As can be followed live via webcast from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon CET on https://www.abnamro.com/ir.

ABN AMRO Press Office
Jeroen van Maarschalkerweerd
Head of Media Relations & PR
pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com
+31 20 6288900

ABN AMRO Investor Relations
Ferdinand Vaandrager
Head of Investor Relations investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com
+31 20 6282282



This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation]



Latest Stories

  • Trump said world leaders complained to him about the election results — but most of them have already congratulated Biden

    Even world leaders who have previously allied with Trump — including UK's Boris Johnson and Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu — have congratulated Biden.

  • In El Salvador, arrested gang members paraded for the cameras

    Hundreds of handcuffed Salvadoran gang members were displayed before assembled reporters on Saturday, a vivid show of President Nayib Bukele's policy of confronting them and the violent crime they are accused of committing. In April, Bukele provoked the ire of rights groups when he published on social media jarring pictures of hundreds of semi-naked jailed gang members, pressed tightly together in rows, despite the raging pandemic. Security Minister Rogelio Rivas called the majority of the newly-detained "terrorists" in remarks after they were assembled in an open-air plaza by heavily-armed soldiers, nearly all the detainees wearing masks and with their faces, many tattooed, looking down.

  • More than 100 civilians dead in 'gruesome' Nigeria attack blamed on Islamic jihadists

    A weekend attack on farm workers in northeast Nigeria blamed on jihadists left at least 110 dead, the UN humanitarian coordinator in the country said on Sunday, the deadliest attack on civilians this year. The attack, in a state gripped by a jihadist insurgency for more than 10 years, took place the same day as long-delayed local elections in the state. "I am outraged and horrified by the gruesome attack against civilians carried out by non-state armed groups in villages near Borno State capital Maiduguri," Edward Kallon said in a statement. "At least 110 civilians were ruthlessly killed and many others were wounded in this attack," he added. Some locals blamed the attack on Boko Haram fighters, but Bulama Bukarti, an analyst with the Tony Blair Institute, said rival group the IS-affiliated Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) were more active in the area. "ISWAP is the likely culprit," he tweeted. Kallon, in his statement, said: "The incident is the most violent direct attack against innocent civilians this year. "I call for the perpetrators of this heinous and senseless act to be brought to justice," he added. The violence centred on the village of Koshobe near the Borno state capital Maiduguri, with assailants targeting farm workers harvesting rice fields. One pro-government anti-jihadist militia said the assailants tied up the labourers and slit their throats. Kallon said the assailants - "armed men on motorcycles" - also targeted other communities in the area. "Rural communities in Borno State are facing untold hardships," he added, calling for more to be done to protect them and to head off what he said was a looming food crisis there. Borno Governor Babaganan Umara Zulum attended the burial Sunday in the nearby village of Zabarmari of 43 bodies recovered on Saturday, saying the toll could rise after search operations resumed. The victims included dozens of labourers from Sokoto state in northwestern Nigeria, roughly 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) away, who had travelled to the northeast to find work, it said. Six were wounded in the attack and eight remained missing as of Saturday. Kallon, citing "reports that several women may have been kidnapped", called for their immediate release. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the attack on Saturday, saying: "The entire country has been wounded by these senseless killings." Neither the president's statement nor Sunday's from the UN mentioned either Boko Haram or rival group ISWAP by name. But both groups have been active in Borno State, their attacks having forced the postponement of locations in Borno State, which finally took place Saturday.

  • Iran newspaper: Strike Haifa if Israel killed scientist

    An opinion piece published Sunday by a hard-line Iranian newspaper urged Iran to attack the Israeli port city of Haifa if Israel carried out the killing of the scientist who founded the Islamic Republic’s military nuclear program in the early 2000s. Israel, suspected of killing Iranian nuclear scientists over the past decade, has not commented on the brazen slaying of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

  • South Dakota's governor encouraged people to go shopping the same day the state reported its highest single-day COVID-19 death total

    Noem, a Republican, has refused calls to issue a mask mandate, disputing their effectiveness even as cases in South Dakota surge.

  • Man who attacked ex-girlfriend killed by victim's mom and sister with golf club and kitchen knife, California police say

    The women "were well within their right to act in defense of their sister and daughter" and are not expected to face charges, authorities say.

  • Swedish government sidelines epidemiologist who steered country's no lockdown experiment as deaths rise

    The high-profile epidemiologist who led Sweden's no lock-down strategy in the spring appears to be being sidelined by the government after his prediction that greater immunity would mean a lighter second wave proved badly wrong. Anders Tegnell's biweekly press conference was on Thursday pushed into the shade by an overlapping press conference fronted by Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, where new scenarios prepared by the Public Health Agency were announced. "There's certainly a split, and I'm pretty sure that many in the government have rather lost faith in the Public Health Agency," said Nicholas Aylott, an associate politics professor at Stockholm's Södertorn University. "By some counts, we've now got exactly the same level of spread of the virus that we had in the spring, and that's about as clear a refutation of Tegnell's strategy as you could wish for." Dr Tegnell has always insisted that his Public Health Agency has never pursued a herd immunity strategy, but he repeatedly suggested in the summer that his counterparts in Norway, Finland and Denmark would face a tougher task over the winter because of lower levels of immunity in their populations. This month, though, the number of deaths in Sweden has again begun to soar above that of its Nordic neighbours, with 630 deaths so far registered as a result of Covid-19. That is about ten times the per capita death rate in Norway -- where just 30 Covid-19 deaths were registered between October 28th and November 25th.

  • Support for Japan's Suga falls following travel campaign reversal

    Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's approval ratings fell five percentage points to 58%, with many unhappy with his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a poll taken over the weekend by the daily Nikkei newspaper. The dip in ratings follows criticism over his hesitation to suspend a domestic travel campaign as new coronavirus infections rise, and potentially threatens the chances of his premiership extending beyond next autumn, when his current term ends. Suga's approval ratings were at 63% in the previous poll conducted in October.

  • Thousands flee erupting Indonesian volcano

    Indonesia has nearly 130 active volcanoes, more than any other country, and while many show high levels of activity it can be weeks or even months before an eruption. Raditya Jati, a spokesman for the agency, said in a statement that the eruption from the Mt. Ile Lewotolok volcano had caused panic among those living nearby. Muhammad Ilham, a 17-year-old who witnessed the eruption, told Reuters that resident nearby were "panicked and they're still looking for refuge and in need of money right now". Indonesia's Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre said on its website that the area near the volcano is likely to be inundated with "hot clouds, lava stream, lava avalanche, and poisonous gas".

  • Over 300 detained in Belarus during anti-government protests

    A human rights group in Belarus says over 300 people have been detained during Sunday protests against the country’s authoritarian president, who won his sixth term in office in a vote widely seen as rigged. The protests took place in Minsk, the capital, and other cities and attracted thousands of people. In Minsk, large crowds gathered in different parts of the city despite the snowy weather for what has been dubbed as the Neighbors' March, blocking the roads in some areas.

  • Trump baselessly claims the FBI and DOJ may be involved in a ploy to 'rig' the election and says the agencies have been 'missing in action' in his legal battles

    There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, which Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden.

  • Mother of teenager killed by police is shot during funeral service, report says

    Sincere Pierce, 18,  was one of two teenage victims in the 13 November killing by a Brevard County deputy officer

  • French authorities search for British hiker missing in the Pyrenees

    French authorities are "actively" searching for British hiker Esther Dingley, 37, who went missing while trekking in the Pyrenees during a strict lockdown in the country. Her partner Dan Colegate, who she had been traveling with on a six-year campervan tour of Europe, said he last heard from his partner on November 22 when she sent a picture from a mountaintop on the border between France and Spain. "I'm broken. Shattered to report that my beloved Esther, the person who taught me how to feel, is missing," Mr Colegate said on the couple's Facebook page. "Search and rescue teams have so far found no trace of her." Ms Dingley had left last Sunday and was due to return from her hike in the Luchon area on Wednesday. Her last known location is believed to be on the Pic de Sauvegarde.

  • A Few of Our Favorite Small Businesses Running Sales This Weekend

    It's #smallbusinesssaturday, and you know what that meansOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Hungarian official retracts comparing George Soros to Hitler

    After facing strong condemnation, a Hungarian commissioner on Sunday begrudgingly retracted an article comparing American-Hungarian billionaire and philanthropist George Soros, a staunch critic of Hungary’s government, to Adolf Hitler and the Nazis. “Europe is George Soros’ gas chamber,” Szilard Demeter, ministerial commissioner and head of the Petofi Literary Museum in Budapest, wrote in an opinion Saturday in the pro-government Origo media outlet.

  • Trump wanted to file 'one big, beautiful lawsuit' claiming election fraud, but says his lawyers told him he didn't have legal standing

    "What kind of a court system is this?" the president said he asked when his lawyers told him he didn't have the legal ground to file such a suit.

  • Justice Department seeks to authorize firing squad executions

    With a new presidential administration imminent, the current U.S. Department of Justice is scrambling to push through several policy changes before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in in January. According to CNN, one such change involves expanding methods of execution of federal death row convicts. U.S. Attorney General William Barr has teamed up with the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs to attempt to expand the ways that federal death row inmates can be put to death.

  • Britain urged to probe wealth of Russian family whose son had 'world’s most expensive wedding'

    It was perhaps the world’s most expensive wedding; an extravaganza costing tens of millions of pounds with performances by Jennifer Lopez, Sting and Enrique Iglesias, a fleet of Rolls Royces to ferry the guests and a 20-year-old bride wearing a $1m dress and a $5m crown. The groom, Said Gutseriev, had grown up in London and been educated at Harrow School and at Oxford, and his father - one of Russia’s wealthiest oligarchs - could not have been prouder.

  • German minister says partial lockdown could last until Spring 2021

    Germany's partial lockdown measures could be extended until early Spring if infections are not brought under control, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday. Altmaier told Die Welt it was not possible to give the all-clear while there were incidences of more than 50 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in large parts of Germany. Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed with leaders of Germany's 16 federal states on Wednesday to extend and tighten measures against the coronavirus until at least Dec. 20.

  • AP Interview: HK lawmaker says democracy fight needs rethink

    When Wu Chi-wai, chairman of Hong Kong’s largest pro-democracy party, decided to serve an extended term in the city’s legislature, he did not expect to resign two months later. All 15 lawmakers in the pro-democracy camp have tendered their resignations to protest a Beijing resolution in early November that led to the disqualifications of four of their colleagues. The resignations came at a fraught time for Hong Kong, as Beijing tightens control over the semi-autonomous city.