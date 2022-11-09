ABN Amro's Q3 profit jumps as interest income recovers

FILE PHOTO: ABN AMRO logo is seen at the headquarters in Amsterdam
·1 min read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch bank ABN Amro beat analysts' expectations on Wednesday, saying its net profit had more than doubled to 743 million euros ($747.98 million) in the third quarter, helped by rising interest rates and low impairments.

Analysts in a company-compiled poll on average had predicted net profit would fall to 323 million euros for the July-September period, down from 343 million a year ago.

ABN Amro, one of three dominant banks in the Netherlands, said net interest income had "bottomed out" in the third quarter and said it now expected it to total about 5.3 billion euros over 2022, up slightly from its previous prediction.

Net profit was also helped by a book gain on disposals, and by releases on earlier COVID-19 related provisions, which were enough to offset new impairments triggered by the deteriorating economic outlook.

Although rising interest rates are likely to continue to pushing up margins, ABN said the future remained unclear as the Ukraine war and a sharp rise in energy prices are set to end the recent economic boom in the Netherlands.

"Uncertainty about economic developments remains high and we expect an economic slowdown," Chief Executive Robert Swaak said in a statement.

"Although we are concerned about the outlook, we are well positioned to weather this environment."

($1=0.9933 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Has a Very Bad Surprise for Tesla Shareholders

    The billionaire just sold Tesla shares days after he completed the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.

  • Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior

    Shares of Robinhood, the brokerage, plummeted by 15% as FTX was acquired to save it from collapsing.

  • Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

    The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely

  • If You Invested $10,000 In Berkshire Hathaway In 2012, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Berkshire Hathaway has made several acquisitions and many big equity investments over the past decade.

  • Not just job cuts: Elon Musk eliminated Twitter's ‘Days of rest’ and work-from-home policies last week — pushing a '24/7' work culture hard. Here are 3 other investments the billionaire likes

    New boss. New rules.

  • ‘Get Ready to the Small-Cap Bull Run,’ Says BofA. Here Are 2 Small ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks to Consider

    Worn out from 2022’s unremitting bear market? Well, good news. According to Bank of America, the scene is set for a 2023 bull run. But more intriguingly, given the current conditions, the market leaders are not invited to this party with those further down the food chain set to the lead the way. Or as BofA’s Chief Investment Strategist Michael Hartnett puts it, "Secular trends of stagflation, reshoring, localization, fiscal stimulus = small cap bull in 2023." Hartnett has history on his side. Si

  • Down 96%, This Stock Could Be Worth Buying if You Can Handle the Risk

    Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) shareholders have lost almost everything in the past 18 months. In short, the housing-technology company has seen its business grow quickly, but a brutally fast downturn in the housing market (where it generates almost all of its revenues) caught it in a bad position, with skyrocketing expenses, and investors are bailing. It's probably stronger than you think, and the upside on the other side of the real estate downturn is tremendous.

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 13 Stocks, Should You Too?

    In this article, we discuss the 13 stocks which Cathie Wood is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood has been really optimistic about her bets over the past few months. However, the massive losses suffered by her […]

  • Down 79.9%, This Growth Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now

    Positive cash flows, incredible growth rates, and a low valuation make this bank stock a no-brainer buy.

  • Tesla Stock Won’t Stop Dropping. Here’s How Low It Could Go.

    Tesla selling pressure just won't let up. Blame it on Twitter. Unless something changes, investors are in for more pain, according to traders.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down 70% This Year

    After finishing in the black on Friday, markets started this week with additional gains – although year-to-date the S&P 500 has slipped back into the bear territory. The recent high volatility comes in the wake of the Fed’s interest rate hike last week, and the intention to keep rates high as it battles to curb inflation. It’s hard to tell where the markets are heading right now, but at least according to market expert Ed Yardeni, we’re already near the bottom of the bear market. Yardeni believe

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two screaming buys and one industry leader with clear red flags.

  • Bitcoin Plunges to Lowest Level in Two Weeks. Blame Warring Crypto Billionaires.

    Traders had been betting that Bitcoin had hit its bottom, but the largest crypto and other digital assets are sliding below key levels Tuesday.

  • 3 Oil & Energy Stocks Still Poised for Growth

    Although Oil and Energy stocks have enjoyed impressive rallies throughout the year many stocks in the sector are still poised for growth. The sector is one of the few areas of the economy expected to see growth in fiscal year 2023.

  • History Says a Midterm Bounce Is Coming. It May Have Already Happened.

    Today’s ballots include marijuana legalization, abortion access, and wage increases, U.N. chief warns world is driving toward ‘climate hell,’ crypto billionaire spat sparks market fears and Bitcoin selloff, and other news to start your day.

  • If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It

    I own more than 40 stocks, but this one features my favorite combination of safety and growth potential.

  • ‘History points to a post-midterm rally:’ Oppenheimer suggests 3 stocks to ride the momentum

    America goes to the only poll that counts, and tomorrow morning we’ll have a better picture of the next Congress. All indications point toward a hefty GOP win, and a consequent legislative check on the Democratic Administration. As for the stock market, if we look back at the past 70 years or so, we find reason for hope no matter the results of the vote. That’s because stocks have rallied after every single mid-term election since the Second World War. It’s no flash-in-the-pan effect either. Acc

  • George Soros Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of billionaire George Soros. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out George Soros Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. George Soros is a Hungarian-American billionaire and businessman who launched Soros Fund Management in 1970. Soros Fund Management, which is now […]

  • Meta will begin laying off employees on Wednesday morning - WSJ

    Zuckerberg appeared downcast in Tuesday's meeting and said he was accountable for the company's missteps and his overoptimism about growth had led to overstaffing, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter. He described broad cuts and specifically mentioned the recruiting and business teams as among those facing layoffs, the report said, adding an internal announcement of the company's layoff plans is expected around 6 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday. Meta's head of human resources, Lori Goler, said employees who lose their jobs will be provided with at least four months of salary as severance, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • Investors Are Abandoning Money Market Funds & Flocking to This, But Should You?

    It has been an odd bear market. Ordinarily, during market downturns and volatility, investors seek safe places to put their money. In the way of investment, this is both a reaction to and a cause of stock market troubles. As … Continue reading → The post Investors Are Moving Out of Money Market Funds and Into Stocks - Should You? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.