ABO-Group Environment (EBR:ABO) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, ABO-Group Environment NV (EBR:ABO) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for ABO-Group Environment

How Much Debt Does ABO-Group Environment Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that ABO-Group Environment had €10.1m of debt in December 2018, down from €11.4m, one year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of €4.80m, its net debt is less, at about €5.34m.

ENXTBR:ABO Historical Debt, August 22nd 2019 More

A Look At ABO-Group Environment's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that ABO-Group Environment had liabilities of €20.6m due within a year, and liabilities of €7.16m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had €4.80m in cash and €16.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total €6.50m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because ABO-Group Environment is worth €22.0m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

While ABO-Group Environment's low debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.4 suggests only modest use of debt, the fact that EBIT only covered the interest expense by 4.9 last year does give us pause. So we'd recommend keeping a close eye on the impact financing costs are having on the business. Shareholders should be aware that ABO-Group Environment's EBIT was down 61% last year. If that earnings trend continues then paying off its debt will be about as easy as herding cats on to a roller coaster. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since ABO-Group Environment will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.