ABO Wind (ETR:AB9) shareholders have earned a 18% return over the last year

ABO Wind AG (ETR:AB9) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 23% in the last month. But that doesn't change the reality that over twelve months the stock has done really well. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 17% in that time.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year ABO Wind grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 26%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 17% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on ABO Wind, despite the growth. Interesting.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

ABO Wind shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 18% over the last twelve months, including dividends. That's better than the more recent three month gain of 1.4%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. Having said that, we doubt shareholders would be concerned. It seems the market is simply waiting on more information, because if the business delivers so will the share price (eventually). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ABO Wind better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for ABO Wind (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

