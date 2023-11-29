All aboard for Celebration Crossing at ISM

Nov. 28—It's all aboard for holiday magic and memories as Celebration Crossing returns to the Indiana State Museum, {span}650 W. Washington St., Indianapolis{/span}.

With traditions that date back more than 30 years, this wintertime experience is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. now through Dec. 31, with hours extended until 8 p.m. on Thursdays (excluding Dec. 7). Celebration Crossing is made possible by the Nicholas H. Noyes Jr. Memorial Foundation, Inc. and the Ayres Foundation.

Santa Claus will meet with visitors daily in his newly reimagined house, filled with vibrant décor based on the inviting illustrations of local artist Candice Hartsough. Her art is featured throughout Celebration Crossing, including around the Snowfall Express.

The Snowfall Express has become a signature of the museum's holiday experience and a favorite among families. Located on the third floor, the 18-passenger train takes visitors on a journey through a snowy forest filled with music, movement and wonder, where charming woodland characters come to life within the whimsical wintertime scenes.

Elsewhere in the museum, visitors can participate in hands-on activities in Santa's Front Yard and Reindeer Barn, enjoy performances by local choirs and ensembles at Holiday Sounds and see the original Santa Claus Express train that came from the downtown Indianapolis L.S. Ayres store in 1991.

Also, the 25-foot 92 County Tree has been a focal point at the museum's Washington Street entrance since 2008, however it has recently undergone a complete refresh. This year's tree will feature 37 new ornaments, adding to the remainder that were unveiled last year. Each piece was hand-crafted by Indiana artisans to represent significant natural and cultural features of their county. A digital kiosk has also been added for visitors to learn more about each county's ornament and the artist who created it.

For the holiday finale, visitors can start their new year's celebration early and welcome 2024 during Family New Year's Eve, happening from 6-8:30 p.m. Dec. 31. Along with the festivities of Celebration Crossing, this family-friendly event will feature activity stations in the galleries, music and dancing, face painting, photo ops and a big balloon drop to end the evening.

Celebration Crossing is free for ISM members and included with museum admission, which is $20 for adults, $14 for youth ages 3-17 and $18 for senior citizens.

Plus, families can enhance their holiday visit by reserving additional experiences like a Breakfast with Santa, Snowflake Pajama Party, Winter Wonderland Workshop and Putting on Ayres: Shared Stories. Also happening daily throughout Celebration Crossing, the L.S. Ayres Tea Room will serve up hearty helpings of nostalgia along with a decadent lunch buffet featuring its signature chicken velvet soup, tea-time sandwiches, desserts and more.

Visitors can go to the website at www.indianamuseum.org to purchase tickets, reserve programs and learn more about the holiday happenings at each of the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites' 12 locations across the state.