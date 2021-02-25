Aboitiz Is Said to Weigh Sale of Minority Stake in Pilmico

Apple Lam, Vinicy Chan and Elffie Chew
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Philippine conglomerate Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. is considering a sale of a minority stake in its animal feed business Pilmico Foods Corp., people familiar with the matter said.

Aboitiz is considering selling about 20% to 30% of the unit, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The transaction could value the entire business at more than $1 billion, they said.

Deliberations are ongoing and the companies could decide against a deal, the people said. A representative for the company declined to comment.

Pilmico has more than 29 facilities, including flour and feed mills, pig farms and a meat-cutting facility across nine Asia-Pacific countries, according to its website. It bought a controlling stake in animal feed producer Gold Coin Management Holdings Ltd. from Golden Springs Group for $334 million in 2018. Gold Coin became wholly owned by Pilmico in 2019.

The potential stake sale comes after Aboitiz cut its planned capital expenditure by a third to 47 billion pesos ($967 million) last year, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

Aboitiz reported net income for its food manufacturing segment of 1.1 billion pesos in the first nine months of 2020, a 10.8% decrease on the same period the year before. The company said a decline in revenue was due to lower selling prices for the group’s feed business, offsetting higher sales volumes.

(Updates with financial context in the sixth paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • The Brink's Co (BCO) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

    BCO earnings call for the period ending December 31, 2020.

  • Army General Running Petrobras Will Learn About Oil on the Job

    (Bloomberg) -- Neither the incoming nor the outgoing CEO of state-controlled oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA is an oil man. Neither in fact had ever worked a day in the industry before being nominated to the job.But that’s where the similarities between Joaquim Silva e Luna and Roberto Castello Branco end.Whereas Branco is a University of Chicago-trained economist who’s spent his career pushing for free-market reforms inside and outside the Brazilian government, Luna is a career military man who cut his teeth building highways in the Amazon and whose greatest qualification for the job, as critics see it, is his respect for hierarchy and discipline -- important traits in the administration of Jair Bolsonaro, a former Army officer himself.Branco, a close ally of the embattled economy minister, Paulo Guedes, had pushed hard to prevent a return to the kinds of domestic fuel subsidies that saddled Petrobras with billions of dollars of losses in the past -- and was fired for it. Luna, meanwhile, has made comments since his appointment several days ago indicating that he shares Bolsonaro’s concerns that Brazilians need to be protected from rising prices. (In an interview, he said Bolsonaro has agreed not to interfere.)This is the most immediate concern that unnerved investors, who dumped Petrobras shares along with almost everything else in Brazil on Monday. The 22% rout was the stock’s second-worst day ever.Petrobras Craters, Real Falls in Brazil’s Worst Rout in MonthsThe broader concern is that a Luna-led Petrobras could come to resemble a branch of the government, subject to political meddling that could erode its finances. This is an age-old concern that waxes and wanes in Brazil, but it’s one that feels particularly acute to investors today, given how Bolsonaro’s administration has taken a markedly populist approach to policy of late in a bid to appease the millions of Brazilians who have been hit hard by the pandemic.“My relationship with the president will be as it always has, of respect, consideration and care,” Luna said in the interview Wednesday. “Petrobras is the most strategic and emblematic company in Brazil. Bolsonaro is the president of Brazil. There is nothing more legitimate than for him to watch and cheer for its victories.”Even more unsettling to some Brazil experts is that Luna’s military background could make him inclined to undertake the kind of nation-building initiatives that Branco was moving away from -- money-losing refineries in underpopulated regions, fertilizer factories, power plants.“Priorities will be set in consensus with the other directors and the board, but always thinking in what’s good for the company,” Luna said. “Without forgetting about investors, consumers and the Brazilian population.”Luna, an engineer by training who rose to the rank of four-star general, managed several national projects, including the construction of a mega-highway through the Amazon that began in the 1980s and took two decades to complete. And at Itaipu, a hydroelectric dam that he’s run for the government since 2019, he oversaw the building of a major bridge, a highway and an airport expansion, having cobbled together the money to pay for them by reining in spending elsewhere.“There is a risk to have an even more nationalistic approach,” said Marcelo de Assis, the head of Latin American upstream research at Wood Mackenzie Ltd. “It’s not a good signal to place a general when a pro-market guy is being sidelined.”‘The Oil Is Ours’Bolsonaro and Branco got into an increasingly public spat over rising fuel prices that reached a boiling point when the Petrobras executive said he didn’t care about complaints from truck drivers, a key Bolsonaro constituency. This week, Bolsonaro said that Luna would “fix things up” at Petrobras and told Brazilians that “the oil is ours” -- a nod to the nationalistic campaign that was launched around the time when the company was created in the 1950s.Luna, on the other hand, was part of a team who was called on to disband a trucker’s strike that paralyzed Brazil in 2018, when he served as defense minister -- contacts that could help to control a possible crisis ahead.“Bolsonaro demands total obedience, which is something the military is culturally willing to accept,” said Octavio Amorim Neto, a professor at the Brazilian School of Public and Business Administration at the Getulio Vargas Foundation in Rio de Janeiro, who specializes in civil-military relations. “Appointing a general to lead Petrobras allows Bolsonaro to please two of his main core support bases: the military and the truckers.”On Tuesday, Petrobras’s board came out in favor of market-based fuel rates and and said Branco will keep his job until his term ends on March 20.The impact of the abrupt management shift atop Petrobras is already being felt. Some of the multinationals interested in buying the company’s refineries and pipelines are getting nervous and could pull out if Luna follows through on interventionist policies like price fixing, said a person involved in the company’s divestment program.Luna said the refining industry is open to outside investment. But if the fuel price uncertainty grinds these sales to a halt, it means less money to develop giant discoveries in the Atlantic that can take half a decade to get running. The oil majors who partner with Petrobras could see delays in their own growth plans.The challenge for Luna is to continue expanding Brazilian oil output in deep waters of the Atlantic at costs that can withstand price downswings. For the past five years Petrobras’s management has been focused on slashing expenditures and investing mainly in its most profitable fields in the so-called pre-salt region that brought production to a record last year.“We can’t forget the basics. Petrobras is the company with the most know how and has leadership in deep water-exploration, where the pre-salt reserves are located,” Luna said. “We can’t pull back from exploring.”His most recent experience running Itaipu, which was built in the previous century and doesn’t require major capital investments to maintain production, gives him little experience for the challenges he will face at Petrobras, said Assis. These challenges include executing an enormous business plan and tapping capital markets and infrastructure investors to help finance it.“From the view from the oil industry, the first challenge is he has no background,” he said. “It’s a problem because it is a market with a lot of volatility.”(Updates with quote from professor in 14th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bonds Slide; Asia Stocks Rally on Reflation Buzz: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Bonds sold off and Asian stocks rallied as investors focused on the prospects of a stronger-than-expected recovery and the Federal Reserve’s pledges of prolonged support.The 10-year Treasury yield climbed to the highest in a year, while Japan’s longer-dated benchmarks climbed to multiyear records. Australian yields jumped despite the central bank buying bonds for the second time this week to defend its three-year yield target. Stocks rose across the region, led by Hong Kong, South Korea and Japan.S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% after the index closed the U.S. session higher despite weakness in tech shares. The banking sector’s outperformance drove an industry gauge to its highest since 2007. Small caps rallied more than 2% after U.S. regulators said Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective.Crude oil remains close to a one-year peak as traders see supply tightening with demand returning. Base metals advanced on the recovery optimism, with copper and aluminum both spiking to the highest since 2011.Powell pushed back on inflation concerns in his second day of Congressional testimony, and Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said he sees the central bank maintaining its current pace of bond purchases for the rest of the year. The equity market is focusing on the benefits to corporate earnings of a post-pandemic surge in economic activity, while mindful that higher inflation and interest rates could dent the appeal of stocks.“Owners of risk assets should breathe a sigh of relief that the Fed will not disrupt an environment benefiting from very low discount rates on their investments, and consequently some of the recent market volatility is likely to moderate from here,” said Rick Rieder, BlackRock’s chief investment officer of global fixed income.Elsewhere, Bitcoin climbed back above $50,000 after a plunge earlier this week.Some key events to watch this week:Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 will meet virtually Friday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be among the attendees.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 1 p.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index rose 1.1%.Topix index jumped 1.3%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 1.0%.Kospi index advanced 2.8%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 2.2%.Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.1%.Euro Stoxx 50 futures climbed 0.6%.CurrenciesThe yen traded at 105.97 per dollar, down 0.1%.The offshore yuan traded at 6.4487 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.The euro was at $1.2175.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries jumped three basis points to 1.40%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose 12 basis points to 1.73%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $63.30 a barrel.Gold fell 0.5% to $1,796.89 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • RBI chief asks Indian markets for trust, as bonds suffer post-budget sell-off

    The Reserve Bank of India's assurances that it will ensure ample liquidity have failed to calm investors' nerves over the larger than expected 12.06 trillion rupees borrowing requirement, and the central bank has rebuffed their calls for a open market operations calendar. "The market should trust the RBI," Governor Shaktikanta Das told news channel CNBC-TV18 in an interview on Wednesday. "I think our forward guidance has been much more explicit than it has been ever before," Das said.

  • 30% Of Americans Have Tapped Into Their Retirement Accounts: Here's Why That's No Reason To Panic

    Many Americans have been forced to take drastic financial measures to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, for a surprisingly large amount of people, those drastic measures included tapping into retirement savings. A new survey by Kiplinger found 30% of older American workers have either withdrawn or borrowed against their IRA or 401(k) in the past year. In March 2020, the CARES Act allowed Americans to borrow up to $100,000 from their retirement accounts. The good news for these Americans is that they have up to three years to replace that borrowed money without taxes or penalties. In the past year, the majority of those surveyed who took out such loans did so aggressively, borrowing more than $50,000. Related Link: 10 Powerful Ways To Maintain Conviction In A Losing Trade Don’t Panic: Clark Kendall, president of Kendall Capital, recently said that if you're one of the thousands of Americans that borrowed a significant amount of money from your retirement account, there’s no reason to panic at this point. However, keep in mind that you will be hit hard by taxes and penalties if you don't repay the loan within three years, so make repayment a priority as soon as it's financially viable given your personal situation. For Americans who need money, but haven’t yet turned to their retirement accounts, Kendall said they should consider that route an absolute last resort. “Exhaust other resources, such as emergency funds or other easily accessible forms of savings, before tapping retirement accounts,” he said. Know Your Options: Going the loan route is much more attractive at this point considering any withdrawals by Americans younger than 59.5 years of age will be hit with a 10% early withdrawal penalty. Those withdrawals will also be taxed as ordinary income, making them subject to the typical income tax rate as well. For anyone in an extreme short-term money crunch, there is an exception to the rule allowing people with an IRA to withdraw money without penalty as long as it is returned within 60 days. Before taking any drastic measures, Kendall said Americans should make sure they fully understand all their financial options and the potential consequences associated with each. “Factors such as age, family status, pension or no pension, spousal income, etc., affect these options — so coordinating with a financial advisor before making such moves remains wise,” he said. Benzinga’s Take: Another option that might be more appropriate for many homeowners, rather than tapping into a retirement account, is a home equity line of credit. Retirement savings are the ultimate next egg, so borrowing against your house could potentially help you avoid losing peace of mind about your future. (Photo by Jorge Flores on Unsplash) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHow Much Investing ,000 In Home Depot Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth TodayHere's How Much Investing ,000 In Macy's Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Blueshift raises $30M for its AI-based, integrated approach to marketing

    The concept of the "marketing cloud" -- sold by the likes of Salesforce, Oracle and Adobe -- has become a standard way for large tech companies to package together and sell marketing tools to businesses that want to improve how they use digital channels to grow their business. Today a startup called Blueshift -- which claims to offer an end-to-end marketing stack, by having built it from the ground up to include both traditional marketing data as well as customer experience -- is announcing some funding, pointing to the opportunity to build more efficient alternatives. The startup has closed a round of $30 million, a Series C that co-founder and CEO Vijay Chittoor said it will be using to expand to more markets (it's most active in the U.S. and Europe currently) and also to expand its technology.

  • Keystone XL’s Death Sparks Rush to Ship Oil-Sands by Rail

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline is sparking renewed interest in shipping Canadian oil-sands crude by rail, and that comes with its own environmental risks.Cenovus Energy Inc. and Imperial Oil Ltd. have increasingly turned to trains to move their crude, with oil exports by rail from Canada more than tripling since July. Now, Gibson Energy Inc. -- an oil shipping company that signed a 10-year contract with ConocoPhillips to process oil-sands crude before loading it at its train terminal -- expects other producers to follow suit.Without Keystone XL, which was scheduled to enter service in 2023, rail is poised to become a more important way for Canadian oil to reach U.S. Gulf Coast refineries, which need the heavy crude to replace declining supplies from Mexico and Venezuela. That means the risk of derailments may also rise. Rail also creates more emissions than pipelines, with the cost of air pollution and greenhouse gases more than double the costs associated with pipelines, according to a 2017 study by Carnegie Mellon University and University of Pittsburgh.“Those U.S. refineries need that heavy crude oil produced by Canada,” Sean Brown, Calgary-based Gibson’s chief financial officer, said in a conference call Tuesday. “Discussions continue to heat up.”Gibson expects that by the third or fourth quarter it will start a 50,000-barrel-a-day facility that will maximize the crude content in rail shipments by removing diluent used to move the crude through pipelines to its terminal in Hardisty, Alberta.Plans for other diluent recovery units, or DRUs, are also emerging with a small one built near Cenovus Bruderheim Rail terminal.Biden rescinded a permit granted by his preprocessor Donald Trump to build Keystone XL on his first day in office, citing environmental concerns. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday, following a virtual meeting with Biden, that the U.S. president wasn’t going to change his mind.“I think it’s very clear that the U.S. administration has made its decision on that, a decision that we disagree with and are disappointed by,” he said.(Adds study in third, Trudeau comments in final paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Finally Admits Gravity Exists

    The British pound reached towards the 1.42 level during the trading session on Wednesday but then fell rather hard as yields in the United States spike.

  • Blackouts bring up 'a four-letter word' in Texas: regulation

    All the groceries spoiled and the water was out for days. Then Melissa Rogers, a believer in the Texas gospel that government should know its place, woke up to a $6,000 energy bill before the snow and ice even melted. Now, the emerging response to a winter catastrophe that caused one of the worst power outages in U.S. history is not the usual one in Texas: demands for more regulation.

  • Saudi Wealth Fund Commits $3 Billion to Build Mountain Resort

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund will invest almost $3 billion on a tourism project in a mountainous region near the kingdom’s border with Yemen.The Public Investment Fund will provide 11 billion riyals to Soudah Development Co., which will build 2,700 hotel rooms and 1,300 homes in an area that includes Al-Soudah, the tallest peak in Saudi Arabia, according to Husameddin AlMadani, Soudah’s chief executive officer.The kingdom has been largely shut off to foreign tourists for decades, while citizens preferred to go on holiday abroad. That’s changed with the rise of de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, who’s trying to open up the country and diversify the economy from oil.“Many of us living in Saudi Arabia didn’t know this destination existed,” AlMadani said in an interview. “I lived in Riyadh for thirty years before I knew that I could take an hour flight and see this beautiful place.”Encouraging Saudis to spend more domestically by developing entertainment and tourism sites is a key part of Prince Mohammed’s plans. The kingdom has also introduced tourist visas to make it easier for foreigners to enter the country and allowed unmarried couples to stay together in hotels. It ended a ban on female drivers and loosened strict dress codes for women.Soudah is one of a growing list of tourism-related developments in the kingdom. The PIF has committed to spending $40 billion annually in the country for the next few years. Projects it’s funding include a luxury resort on the Red Sea, a theme park and entertainment complex outside the capital of Riyadh, and a new city in the north-west called Neom that will focus on high-tech industries.AlMadani denied the project would be hindered by its proximity to Yemen, which has been mired in civil war for around six years. Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who are fighting against a Saudi-backed coalition, fired missiles on Soudah’s main airport this month and set a plane on fire.“Government officials and the coalition are doing their best to ensure the safety of the airport and the nearby destinations,” said AlMadani. “I live in Al-Soudah, my wife and my kids live in Al-Soudah. So do our employees. And we feel very safe.”Foreigners Can BuyThe coronavirus pandemic forced Saudi Arabia to close its borders for much of last year. Some travelers are now allowed into the country but citizens are still barred from all but essential trips abroad until at least May. That’s encouraged the growth of domestic tourism.“The pandemic resulted in a tripling of the number of people wanting to get out and see nature,” said AlMadani. “That demand has put pressure on us to accelerate the development.”His company is finalizing rules that will allow foreigners to buy property in the development, he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hong Kong’s Richest Property Tycoon Plans U.S. SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong’s richest property tycoon, is planning to raise funds for dealmaking by listing a special purpose acquisition company in the U.S., people with knowledge of the matter said.A company backed by Li’s family is working with advisers on the potential SPAC initial public offering, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. They are considering seeking around $400 million, though the exact terms haven’t been finalized, the people said.The blank-check company could file registration documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as soon as this week, the people said.Li is lionized by the public in Hong Kong, where he’s been nicknamed “Superman” for his investing prowess. The 92-year-old businessman became famous for his well-timed bets on everything from real estate to social media as he built a corporate empire spanning 50 countries.His family controls CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., a $29 billion conglomerate that owns one of the world’s biggest port operators and has telecommunications, retail and infrastructure operations across Asia and Europe. They also run CK Asset Holdings Ltd., which is one of Hong Kong’s largest developers and also has investments in hotels, utilities and aircraft leasing. Both companies are now led by Li’s elder son, Victor.Li’s younger son, Richard, has already raised about $900 million via two U.S.-listed SPACs with tech mogul Peter Thiel. Richard is considering setting up a third blank-check company, Bloomberg News reported last week.No final decisions have been made, and details of the transaction could change, the people said. Representatives for Li didn’t immediately respond to emailed queries.(Adds details about Richard Li’s SPAC plans in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lucid Motors' SPAC skids as $56 billion valuation sparks bubble concerns

    Shares of Churchill Capital IV Corp fell more than 40% on Tuesday, as its merger with electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors sparked concerns about the real worth of the company which has yet to start regular production. The share slump followed weeks of speculation about the deal that had pushed the stock of Churchill Capital IV, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), up more than 500%. Still, even after the slide, Churchill Capital IV's stock price implied a $56 billion market capitalization for Lucid once the deal closes, making it one of the highest valued vehicle makers in the world, and marking a hefty premium to the price at which the Lucid agreed to merge with Churchill Capital IV.

  • Charlie Munger on Robinhood and GameStop frenzy: 'It's a dirty way to make money'

    Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and long-time business partner of Warren Buffett, issued a strong condemnation of the businesses he said enabled the recent frenzy of speculative trading by retail investors.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – A Dovish Powell Could Sink the Dollar, Spiking Gold Prices Higher

    A stock market plunge could drive investors into the safe-haven U.S. Dollar that could lead to renewed pressure on gold prices.

  • Powell Goes Easy on Surging Yields While Central Bank Peers Fret

    (Bloomberg) -- The unprecedented $9 trillion rescue mission by central banks to haul the world economy from its coronavirus recession is being tested as rising bond yields and inflation bets threaten their ability to keep borrowing costs down.While Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell this week called the recent run-up in bond yields “a statement of confidence” in the economic outlook, other counterparts are sounding less sanguine as their recoveries lag that of the U.S..European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Monday that she and colleagues are “closely monitoring” government debt yields. The Bank of Korea warned it’ll intervene in the market if borrowing costs jump, Australia’s central bank has been forced to resume buying bonds to enforce its yield target and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Wednesday promised a prolonged period of stimulus even as the economic outlook there brightens.The bond market isn’t listening, tumbling again on Wednesday. U.S. 30-year Treasury yields surged as much as 11 basis points to 2.29%, their highest level since before the coronavirus-induced meltdown in March. The rate on similar-dated U.K. bonds also soared, with Germany’s following suit.Because government borrowing costs are used as the benchmark for pricing loans to businesses and consumers, any increase in yields trickles through to the real economy. That counters the campaign by central banks to drive recoveries with cheap money, potentially forcing them to deliver even more stimulus at some point.“It’s the U.S. bond market pulling up global bond yields, and in some cases in ways that are moving faster than they’d like,” said Ethan Harris, Bank of America Corp.’s head of global economic research. “If you’re in countries outside the U.S., you’re looking at this as kind of an unwelcome import.”In the U.S., 10-year Treasury yields have risen more than 50 basis points since the end of December as its economy shows signs of improving, vaccinations roll out and lawmakers ready even more fiscal stimulus. Economists at JPMorgan Chase & Co. now see growth of 6.2% this year, up from 4.2% at the start of the year.More broadly, the yield on the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index, which includes investment-grade sovereign and corporate debt, has risen 20 basis points this year to above 1%. That follows a 62-basis-point decline in 2020.The jump in U.S. yields threatens to drag up other markets, challenging the policies of the ECB, Bank of Japan and Bank of England, Krishna Guha and Ernie Tedeschi of Evercore ISI told clients in a report this week. That’s a worry for those policy makers whose focus remains more on stoking growth than containing any nascent inflation pressures.The ECB could be in a particularly uncomfortable spot as it has pledged to keep financing conditions “favorable” through the crisis and is already facing a weaker recovery than counterparts.Yields on 10-year German government bonds have climbed above -0.3% this month from -0.6% in November while equivalent French yields are now barely below zero, compared with -0.3% three months ago.One option for the ECB is to accelerate bond buying via its pandemic emergency purchase program. Another is to strengthen its message on how long it intends to keep interest rates low.“The ECB has a number of potentially powerful options in its toolbox to anchor bond yields,” said Nick Kounis, head of financial markets research at ABN Amro Holding NV.In Japan, where investors are nervously awaiting the outcome of the central bank’s policy review, yields for 10-year bonds rose to 0.12%, the highest level since Nov. 2018. That’s still within officials’ comfort range of 20 basis points on either side of its target, but some market participants forecast the range to be expanded with the BOJ announcement on March 19.Higher Treasury yields are also a threat for emerging economies, where historically they sparked currency volatility and choppy capital flows, especially for countries that rely on external funding. That then slows expansions, as happened in 2013 when concern the Fed was pulling back triggered a ripple effect.Bloomberg Economics predicts the central banks of Argentina, Brazil and Nigeria will all turn more hawkish this year.“The Fed remains in a more comfortable position compared to many of its peers in emerging markets,” said Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economics research at HSBC Holdings Plc. “Inflation in the U.S. is far better anchored than in small, open economies.”Some economists say the yield moves and the bets on an inflation revival may mark something of a turning point for the global economy.“Central banks are now throwing the kitchen sink at beating deflation and disinflation just as they threw it at high inflation in the 1980s and early 1990s,” said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital Investors Ltd. in Sydney. “There is a strong case to be made that the disinflation seen since the 1970s is coming to an end and that the long-term trend in inflation is at or close to bottoming.”Still, others point out that disinflation forces will linger, especially as labor markets remain weaker than before the pandemic and full economic recoveries hinge on successfully controlling the virus and delivering vaccines.“I am still not so sure whether the recovery-related steepening of the curve will be long lasting,” said Alicia Garcia Herrero, Asia Pacific chief economist with Natixis SA. “There are a number of risks that might bring us back to a less upbeat scenario.”(Updates with Wednesday’s market moves in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Munger diverges from Buffett on Wells Fargo: 'Warren got disenchanted'

    Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger explains why Warren Buffett and Berkshire are selling Wells Fargo stock but the Daily Journal, for which Munger is the executive chair, has kept its shares.

  • Occidental Counts the Cost of Its Thwarted Permian Oil Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- The decline in Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s oil production in the Permian Basin has left the company with so much unused capacity on pipelines to the Gulf Coast that the problem will drive a midstream loss of as much as $750 million this year.Occidental said Tuesday that total Permian production is expected to be about 485,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day this year, well short of the 800,000 barrels of pipeline space it’s committed to. That means the company needs to buy the balance elsewhere, adding to costs.Occidental has long held more pipe space than it needs from the Permian, in the hope that its shale business would eventually grow big enough to make use of it. But last year’s oil-price crash, and, more recently, the winter freeze in Texas, caused the company to cut investment and production in an effort to prioritize near-term cash flow for debt reduction. That has left its pipeline position exposed.Though oil flows should improve later in the year as Occidental restores production following the extremely cold weather, it will be some way off what’s needed to fill the pipes. Furthermore, unfavorable coastal crude prices compared with those inland may not be sufficient to cover the cost to transport the oil.READ: Permian King Earns 3 Times More Trading Oil Than Pumping ItThe situation appears to be a reversal of what happened in 2018, when pipeline capacity out of the Permian was in short supply and Occidental benefited handsomely from being able to buy barrels there cheaply and then sell them at a premium in Houston and Corpus Christi. In a single quarter that year, the midstream division earned $796 million, more than seven times what it made in the whole of 2017.Times are tougher now. The company is managing a much higher debt load after its 2019 acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum Corp., while oil prices have yet to fully recover from last year’s plunge. Occidental won’t post a quarterly profit again until 2023, according to the average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg.Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub said Tuesday the company has so far been unable to reduce costs associated its long-term pipeline contracts, which roll off in 2025.“We’ve had conversations with other companies and potential partners and we have not come across a solution that was acceptable to us from a value standpoint,” she said on the company’s earnings conference call. “We’re not willing to sacrifice value to do a deal that is going to negatively impact us in the future.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • After India stifled its TikTok dreams, Bytedance is building its Asia hub in Singapore

    "Bytedance plans to make Singapore its epicenter for the rest of Asia-Pacific in its quest to find a neutral ground amid the ongoing trade tensions between the US and China."

  • Huawei Debuts $2,800 Phone After Barely Growing Sales in 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. took the wraps off a high-end foldable smartphone to try and stake out a place in the fast-expanding category, revealing that revenue and profit barely grew in 2020 at the height of Trump-era sanctions.China’s largest technology company is trying to keep its shrinking mobile gadgets business alive despite dwindling expectations that Washington will roll back its curbs anytime soon. On Monday, it introduced the 17,999-yuan ($2,800) Mate X2 that unfolds into an 8-inch (203mm) screen powered by Huawei’s own 5G Kirin 9000 chip.Once the world’s biggest smartphone maker, Huawei was forced to dig into a dwindling store of chips after Washington cut it off from American technology and key suppliers like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Yet billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei has vowed to keep its smartphone business, dismissing reports of a potential sale. The company is now focusing on serving enterprise clients to offset the lost business.“We managed marginal growth both in sales and profit,” Ken Hu, the company’s current rotating chairman, told the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai Tuesday. “We’ll work with partners on how to apply Huawei products in their businesses. Through these partnerships, we are not only hoping Huawei can develop a number of solutions from zero, but also duplicating these solutions in scale.”Read more: Huawei’s Quarterly Revenue Growth Slows, Hit by U.S. SanctionsHuawei has been running phone production at close to minimum capacity to preserve its existing cache of components and prolong the life-cycle of its devices, spurring product shortages at retailers across the country, according to people familiar with the matter.The Mate X2 will go on sale in China on Feb. 25, priced at 18,999 yuan for a beefier version with 512 gigabytes of storage. It’ll run a version of Google’s Android tailored for China, which lacks the U.S. company’s core apps and commercial features, but can be updated to Huawei’s own Harmony operating system in April.“We have prepared enough capacity for Mate X2, the capacity is growing on daily basis,” Richard Yu, chief executive of Huawei’s consumer electronics unit, said at a launch event in Shanghai on Monday.Yu said Monday that more of the company’s top-tier phones will be powered by its in-house software rather than Android in future.Read more: Huawei’s Founder Vows To Keep Making Smartphones in Biden EraHuawei found itself thrust into the heart of U.S.-Chinese tensions in 2019 after the White House labeled it a national security threat and later imposed a series of trading restrictions. Those curbs curtailed its growth and forced the company to sell off its low-end Honor devices arm last year.Ren has urged the new U.S. administration to adopt an “open policy” toward Huawei, which in turn would benefit its American suppliers. But Biden’s nominee for Commerce secretary, Gina Raimondo, said during her Senate confirmation process she knew of “no reason” why Trump-era curbs shouldn’t continue.Huawei’s smartphone shipments dived 42% in the last three months of 2020 while its biggest competitors Samsung Electronics Co., Apple Inc. and Xiaomi Corp. all gained market share, according to researcher IDC.Read more: Samsung’s $1,999 Fold 2 Rectifies Major Foldable Phone FoiblesFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden to press for $37 billion to boost chip manufacturing amid shortfall

    President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he would seek $37 billion in funding for legislation to supercharge chip manufacturing in the United States as a shortfall of semiconductors has forced U.S. automakers and other manufacturers to cut production. Biden also signed an executive order on Wednesday aimed at addressing the global semiconductor chip shortage that has alarmed the White House and members of Congress, administration officials said.