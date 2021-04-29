‘Abolish lasagna’ trends on Twitter after senator’s photoshopped powerpoint goes viral

Gino Spocchia
·2 min read
‘Abolish lasagne’ trended on Twitter on Wednesday after a senator’s powerpoint was photoshopped

A Republican senator’s criticism of Joe Biden’s agenda went viral on Twitter after a powerpoint was photoshopped to feature the words ‘Abolish lasagna’.

The powerpoint also called for “only gay people” to go to restaurants and for Washington DC to become a state, among other causes.

It was photoshopped by journalist and Twitter user Keaton Patti, who was ridiculing Iowa senator Joni Ernest for standing in front of a powerpoint titled ‘Liberal Fantasy Island’ on Wednesday.

The Republican was addressing colleagues with the aid of the powerpoint to criticise the agenda of President Biden, who was appearing in front of Congress for a joint session on Wednesday evening.

Ms Ernest alleged in her presentation that congressional Democrats and the president were responsible for “fast tracking” an agenda during 100 days of office, and for “killing jobs” and creating a “migrant crisis” on the US-Mexico border.

The real powerpoint featured taglines including “abolish ICE”, “end the filibuster now”, “expand the court” and “defund the police”, which she was calling a ‘Liberal Fantasy Island’.

In reality, defunding the police and abolishing ICE are not on president Biden’s agenda, as Mr Ernest alleged.

Twitter users ridiculed the Iowa senator for the address and the powerpoint, causing the site to issue an explanation for why “Abolish lasagna” was trending.

“After Iowa senator Josie Ernest unrelieved a graphic showing policies that would be popular on ‘Liberal Fantasy Island’, ahead of president Joe Biden’s first joint address to Congress, an edited version image of the replacing ‘Abolish ICE’ with ‘Abolish Lasagna’ [instead],” Twitter wrote.

A user wrote: “I mean I'd never abolish lasagna. Everyone knows the Left is in the pocket of Big Garfield.”

