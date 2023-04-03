Aboriginal 'giant of a nation' Yunupingu dies aged 74

Tiffanie Turnbull - BBC News, Sydney
·2 min read

One of Australia's most influential Aboriginal leaders Yunupingu has died in the Northern Territory, aged 74.

Yunupingu was a trailblazer in the fight for land rights and the constitutional recognition of Indigenous people in Australia.

He died after a long illness.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese led tributes to the Gumatj clan leader, saying he was a great leader and statesman.

Note to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers: Yunupingu's last name and image are used here in accordance with the wishes of his family.

"Yunupingu walked in two worlds within authority, power and grace, and he worked to make them whole - together," Mr Albanese wrote on Twitter.

"He now walks in another place, but he has left such great footsteps for us to follow in this one."

Yunupingu rose to prominence in the land rights movement in the 1960s, and was part of the first Australian legal case which tested the native title rights of First Nations people.

Over the next fifty years Yunupingu went on to advise successive governments and was also celebrated as a singer, artist and promoter of Indigenous culture.

He helped set up the Northern Land Council, which represents traditional owners in the Northern Territory's Top End, and also helped create the Yothu Yindi Foundation, which is one of the peak advocacy bodies for Aboriginal Australians.

He was named Australian of the Year in 1978 and received an Order of Australia medal for his services to the Aboriginal community in 1985.

In recent years he advocated for constitutional recognition of Indigenous people through the Voice to Parliament, on which a national referendum will take place later this year.

His daughter, Binmila Yunupingu, said her father's death was a profound loss.

"Yunupingu lived his entire life on his land, surrounded by the sound of bilma (clapsticks), yidaki (didgeridoo) and the manikay (sacred song) and dhulang (sacred designs) of our people. He was born on our land… and he died on our land secure in the knowledge that his life's work was secure," she said.

The Yothu Yindi Foundation described Yunupingu as "a giant of the nation".

"He was first and foremost a leader of his people, whose welfare was his most pressing concern and responsibility," a spokesperson said in a statement.

Additional reporting by Tom Housden.

Recommended Stories

  • D-backs vs Dodgers Highlights

    Zach Davies struck out four, while Geraldo Perdomo and Jake McCarthy both drove in runs in the D-backs' 2-1 victory over the Dodgers

  • Hutchinson launches GOP 2024 bid, calls on Trump to drop out

    Asa Hutchinson, who recently completed two terms as Arkansas governor, said Sunday he will seek the Republican presidential nomination, positioning himself as an alternative to Donald Trump just days after the former president was indicted by a grand jury in New York. Hutchinson said Trump should drop out of the race, arguing “the office is more important than any individual person.” Hutchinson, who announced his candidacy on ABC's “This Week,” said he was running because “I believe that I am the right time for America, the right candidate for our country and its future."

  • NYC Faces Severe Weather Threat from Storm That Slammed Midwest

    (Bloomberg) -- A powerful spring storm system that whipped up deadly tornadoes over the southern and Midwestern US is expected to bring severe thunderstorms and wind gusts to parts of the East Coast late Saturday, including to New York City.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyOil Rockets 8% After OPEC+ Jolts Market With Surprise Output CutDub

  • 3 Things About ChargePoint Stock That Smart Investors Know

    ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) has undoubtedly attracted smart investors to its business. Here are three things savvy investors know about ChargePoint stock. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 29, 2023.

  • Pakistani army says 4 troops killed by Iran-based militants

    A militant attack from across the border with Iran left four Pakistani soldiers dead Saturday in southwestern Baluchistan province, the army said. The soldiers were part of a routine border patrol operating along the Pakistan-Iran border when the militants struck in the Jalgai sector of Kech district, the military said in a statement. It identified the casualties as Sher Ahmed, Muhammad Asghar, Muhammad Irfan and Abdur Rasheed.

  • Pakistani charity boss slams govt for Ramadan stampedes

    The head of Pakistan’s largest charity slammed the government on Sunday after at least 23 people died during stampedes to get free food during the holy month of Ramadan. Cash-strapped Pakistan launched an initiative to distribute free flour among low-income families to ease the impact of record-breaking inflation and soaring poverty during the holy month. Business owners often hand out cash and food in Ramadan, especially to the poor.

  • Cafe bomb in St Petersburg kills Russian military blogger

    A bomb blast in a St Petersburg cafe kills Russian Vladlen Tatarsky, who blogged from the Ukraine frontline.

  • 3 Premium Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Without Hesitation This April

    Dividend stocks have historically produced above-average returns. Since 1973, the average dividend payer in the S&P 500 produced a 9.2% average annual return, according to data from Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds. Three companies with excellent dividend growth track records (and visible growth ahead) are Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), and Prologis (NYSE: PLD).

  • Ashley Graham says her work fighting for body diversity is not 'complete': 'Keep going'

    The model has long advocated for body diversity in fashion and entertainment.

  • The X-Files: Black Actors We Can See As Mulder, Scully in Ryan Coogler’s Reboot

    The X-Files remains one of TV’s most popular shows of all-time. While the mysterious mythology and spooky storylines certainly kept us interested, it was the undeniable chemistry between David Duchovny’s Fox Mulder and Gillian Anderson’s Dana Scully that had us coming back every week. With Ryan Coogler possibly working on a more “diverse” reboot, we have some cool casting ideas for this new Black X-Files.

  • All 21 March 24 tornado victims in Mississippi identified

    21 people died in tornadoes that struck northern Mississippi on March 24, 2023. Here's what we know about them.

  • Ryuichi Sakamoto Dies at 71

    The pioneering musician and composer revealed a colon cancer diagnosis in January 2021

  • Substitute teacher killed at Nashville school heralded as a devoted mother and educator with a deep faith

    Cindy Peak was remembered as a devoted mother who fiercely loved her family, a “spitfire” and a longtime educator who brought out the best in her students.

  • Fort Campbell releases names of 9 victims in Black Hawk helicopter crash

    The U.S. Army confirmed two Black Hawk helicopters from the 101st Airborne Division crashed Wednesday night in Kentucky.

  • Family of Arab Israeli killed at Al-Aqsa dispute police claims

    The family of an Arab Israeli medical student shot dead by police at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound rejected on Sunday claims by the force that he grabbed and fired an officer's gun.Israeli police said the 26-year-old "managed to take the gun (from an officer) and fire two bullets" before being shot dead by officers.

  • Mural honoring late Worcester Police Officer defaced

    A mural honoring late Worcester Police Officer Manny Familia was recently defaced. It comes nearly two years after his death in the line of duty.

  • Man gets new trial in Chicago honor student's death

    A state appeals court has ordered a new trial for the man accused of gunning down a Chicago honor student days after she had performed at Barack Obama's 2013 presidential inauguration. Micheail Ward was found guilty in connection with the death of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton and sentenced to 84 years in prison in 2019. The Chicago Sun-Times reported Friday that the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that detectives improperly extracted a confession from Ward after he invoked his right to remain silent at least three times during a 12-hour interrogation.

  • Fundraiser set to finish ‘Emily’s Hike’ in New Hampshire

    Hikers will honor a young Massachusetts woman who died in New Hampshire by climbing multiple peaks this summer and raising funds for a foundation created by her family.

  • Cape Coral family mourns pilot, son killed in Fort Campbell crash

    Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy, 32, of Cape Coral was one of nine soldiers killed in a Black Hawk training exercise Wednesday night.

  • Commentary: I have a mental map of mass shootings. Will it ever stop filling up?

    Every mass shooting becomes another horrific point on the map I can't avoid compiling in my mind: One that remembers all the places where people have been senselessly killed by gun violence.