Aboriginal rights referendum on course to be rejected as issue divides Australians in poll

More than half of Australians are set to vote against a controversial policy that would force the government to take advice from aboriginal groups.

A poll conducted for The Australian newspaper found that 53 per cent of voters say they will oppose the change to the constitution while 38 per cent will support it when they vote in a landmark referendum in October.

The idea of giving Indigenous people a so-called “voice to parliament” has proven to be highly emotional and deeply divisive in the country, and the fractious national debate has been described as “Australia’s Brexit moment”.

Proponents say it will help heal the wounds of colonisation, more than 200 years after the British first laid claim to the island continent. Opponents say it will create an unnecessary extra layer of bureaucracy and will struggle to make tangible improvements to the lives of Aboriginal people and the country’s other Indigenous group, Torres Strait Islanders.

The issue has become so charged and emotive that it has been likened to the 2016 Brexit vote in Britain.

Campaigners for a “yes” vote say that if the Indigenous rights referendum is rejected it will damage Australia’s international reputation, just as Remainers in the UK argue that the decision to leave the EU has harmed Britain’s standing.

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese says the referendum is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to right historic wrongs - Kyodo / Newscom /Avalon

“I really believe that we are almost within Australia’s Brexit moment here, if this goes negatively,” said Larissa Baldwin-Roberts, the head of a group called GetUp and an activist from the Widjabul Wia-bal Aboriginal tribe.

“There’s going to be a lot of regret. It’s going to impact the political psyche of this country and how we move forward together. On an international level, how will people perceive Australia as a nation if a ‘no’ vote happens? There’s not going to be the nuance of what happened in the debate, what was the misinformation.

“It’s just going to be seen for what it is: a rejection of First Nations people by Australian voters. Even if we win this, look at the damage this debate has done to our issues across the country.”

There is still an intensive six weeks of campaigning to go before the referendum on Oct 14, when Australians will be asked whether they are in favour of setting up an Indigenous body to advise the federal parliament in Canberra.

Posters in Melbourne advocating for the treaty - William West/AFP via Getty Images

It is the first referendum to be held in the country for 25 years. The last one, in 1999, was about whether Australia should sever its links with the British Crown, ditch the Queen as head of state and become a republic, with the proposal rejected by 55 per cent of voters.

Support for the policy has been steadily falling in recent weeks.

For the referendum to pass, it requires a national majority of votes as well as a majority of votes in at least four of Australia’s six states in order to change the constitution.

The centre-left Labor government, which has pushed the referendum, is under pressure as public support for the constitutional change appears to be waning.

Anthony Albanese, the prime minister, says the referendum is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to right historic wrongs and improve the lives of Indigenous people, who suffer high rates of incarceration, suicide, ill health and unemployment.

“It’s a moment calling out to the best of our Australian character. For Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people this has been a marathon. For all of us, it is now a sprint,” he said.

