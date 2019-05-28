Abortion advocates hypocritically insult pro-life states for bigotry and ignorance

Liberal abortion advocates deride pro-life red states with inflammatory insults after abortion ban bills, but they're deaf to their own hypocrisy.

On a recent trip to Manhattan for a television appearance, my wife and I sat at the Tonic Bar near Times Square. With the day’s work behind us, we nibbled appetizers and had a couple of drinks as we waited for a performance of Jersey Boys.

I don’t know how they do it, said the server.

The twentysomething was referring to what was then on Chive TV, the ubiquitous bar entertainment playing on all the flat screens. A guy on a skateboard was performing some sort of extraordinary aerial cartwheel — or was it someone on a snowmobile or a jet ski? No matter, the remarkable nature of it had led her to socio-political speculation.

Our server attributed the athletic skill to living in Middle america where people have nothing better to do.

Friendly and professional, our server had nonetheless misidentified her guests as sharing the joke on the hairy unwashed masses living in what is here otherwise referred to as “flyover country.”

To the woefully uninitiated, this term refers to the vast space between the coasts, red states mostly, and therefore — in the words of Politico writer Sally Goldenberg — a “terrifying” place where “no one carries almond milk.” Egads! Think Empty Quarter, Sea of Tranquility, irrelevant, and populated by Neanderthals.

Pro-life laws rooted in 'hate and ignorance'

Harmless though such comments are, they reflect a condescending attitude shared by the generally liberal American coasts, and that rhetoric has been infused with startling venom in recent weeks and days as a wave of abortion laws have been successively passed by Ohio, Kentucky, Mississippi, Georgia, and, most recently, Alabama.

This led the Boston Globe to announce that “America’s red state legislatures are on an abortion bender.” Vanity Fair lamented how Democrats lost the red states. And Bill Maher served up some red state red meat to his sycophantic audience when he took aim at the Alabama law which restricts abortion even in cases of rape and incest: “How else are you supposed to get pregnant in Alabama?”

So, what’s the connection between red states and pro-life?

The New York Times suggests that it is rooted in hate and ignorance. So bad is it in this red state wasteland, writes Margaret Renki, “I’m tempted to say there’s never been a worse time to be a sentient human being in the American South.” The illiterate folk in red state America just lack the sophistication to understand how wonderful abortion really is. Don’t they want the t-shirt?

The Huffington Post, with its characteristically moderate tone, says it is about white supremacists. (Or, at the very least, it is, they say, good news for them: more white babies!)

Bigotry is not why red states ban abortion

On CNN, Diane McWhorter, seeing life through the lens of her Pulitzer Prize winning book on civil rights, is certain bigotry and backwardness are responsible for the red state revolt. Apparently, racism and poverty no longer exist in places like New York and Boston and Chicago and Los Angeles.

Of course, McWhorter and her ilk are pioneering a bigotry currently in vogue with the Left. As for these efforts to link the pro-life position with all that is wrong in the world, they are overwrought and unconvincing to all but the liberal choir.

Then there is The Chicago Tribune’s Virginia Heffernan who, perhaps unwittingly, made the more perceptive and fundamental connection when she recognized that “the extremists …” — she means pro-life advocates, in case you weren’t sure — “… invoke God’s precious gift of life.”