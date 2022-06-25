Was Your Abortion Appointment Canceled After Roe V. Wade Was Struck Down? Tell Us Your Story.

As states begin enacting bans on abortion now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that legalized the procedure, clinics are being forced to cancel appointments.

With Roe out of the way, 26 states are expected to ban abortion early in pregnancy or outright, according to the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion rights research and advocacy group that tracks state legislation. As of Friday night, several states, including Utah, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Wisconsin, have already enacted pre-Roe bans or trigger laws outlawing abortion.

If your abortion appointment was canceled after the Supreme Court's decision and you're trying to find care elsewhere, we want to hear from you. Please fill out this form to get in touch or email stephanie.baer@buzzfeed.com.

Abortion care is still accessible in at least 16 states and the District of Columbia, which have laws in place that protect it as a right, as well as other states whose bans have not yet taken effect. To find out the current status of abortion in your state, go to abortionfinder.org, abortionfunds.org, or ineedana.com, which should have up-to-date information about whether and when abortion is legal in your area and where to access care.

Medication abortions, which have grown to account for more than half of all abortions in the US, are also still an option early in pregnancy. For people needing to travel out of state for a procedure, abortion funds can help cover the costs.

