New Abortion Bans Put on Hold by Courts in Arizona and Ohio

4
Erik Larson
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Abortion bans in Arizona and Ohio were temporarily put on hold by judges, allowing procedures in the states to continue while the nonprofit Planned Parenthood challenges the new restrictions in court.

Most Read from Bloomberg

An Arizona appeals court on Friday put on hold the state’s strict ban on abortion, an 1864 law that took effect after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the US Supreme Court in June.

The unanimous ruling by a three-judge panel means a more recent ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy will be enforced instead while the case proceeds. Planned Parenthood argued the conflicting state laws made access to abortion unclear.

“The balance of hardships weigh strongly in favor of granting the stay, given the acute need of healthcare providers, prosecuting agencies, and the public for legal clarity as to the application of our criminal laws,” the court wrote. “Notably, in the underlying litigation both parties sought some form of such clarification from the court.”

The appeals court set a hearing for Oct. 11 before Presiding Judge Peter Eckerstrom “to determine whether this matter should be accelerated and to set a briefing schedule.”

In Ohio, a judge with the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas on Friday said it will grant a request by abortion providers for a preliminary injunction against Senate Bill 23, which bans abortion at about six weeks of pregnancy in the state. The court had previously issued a temporary restraining order against the law on Sept. 14. The new ruling means abortion up to 22 weeks will continue to be legal during the litigation.

“We are thrilled with this second major victory and relieved that patients in Ohio can continue to access abortion as we work to fight this unjust and dangerous ban in court,” Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the American Civil Liberties Union said in a joint statement. “We’ve already had a glimpse of the harm caused by Senate Bill 23 when it was in effect this summer, and we can’t go back.”

The press offices of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, both Republicans, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 killed as demonstrations around Iran enter 4th week

    Anti-government demonstrations erupted Saturday in several locations across Iran as the most sustained protests in years against a deeply entrenched theocracy entered their fourth week. The protests erupted Sept. 17, after the burial of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish woman who had died in the custody of Iran's feared morality police. Amini had been detained for an alleged violation of strict Islamic dress codes for women.

  • Oldest public library in the Americas has Catholic origins

    It is, according to UNESCO, the oldest public library in the Americas, tucked away from the street front at a cultural center in the historic heart of this Mexican city. Indeed, the library owes its existence to one of Puebla’s early Catholic bishops, Juan de Palafox y Mendoza, who in 1646 donated his private library of 5,000 volumes to a local religious college — with the hope that anyone who knew how to read would have access to them. On the first floor, there are more than 11,000 Bibles, religious documents and theological texts.

  • Flood-ravaged Pakistan contests ratings downgrade by Moody's

    Pakistan on Friday contested a downgrading of its rating by Moody’s Investors Service, insisting it has adequate reserves and financing to pay back foreign debt despite the worst flooding in its history. Such downgrades tend to shake the confidence of investors because the action is seen as a warning that Pakistan is more likely to default on its foreign debts. Pakistan’s angry reaction comes a day after Moody’s revised Pakistan’s sovereign credit rating by one notch to the still-high credit risk status of Caa1 from B3, citing the impoverished nation's decreasing foreign exchange reserves facing Pakistan's economy in the bruising aftermath of the deadly floods.

  • Fate of abortion access in N.C. could hinge on November election

    North Carolina is one of the few states in the region that have not restricted it since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

  • White House says Biden's statement about Armageddon ‘not based on new intelligence’

    U.S. President Joe Biden's statements about the prospect of Armageddon following Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats aren’t based on new intelligence, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a briefing on Oct. 8.

  • Jill Biden: 'How could we go back?' after Roe is overturned

    Jill Biden on Friday used the story of how one of her teenage friends ended a pregnancy at a time when abortion was illegal, including being declared mentally unfit, to illustrate what she says is at stake for women in November's elections. “How could we go back to that time?” the first lady asked in a political speech to a women's conference sponsored by the House Democrats' campaign arm. Women no longer have a constitutional right to abortion after a conservative majority on the Supreme Court in June overturned its ruling in Roe, allowing individual states to decide whether abortion should be legal.

  • Arizona appeals court reinstates injunction blocking abortion ban

    The ruling means that abortions can again take place in Arizona, at least for now, unless the state Supreme Court steps in.

  • Have true crime stories desensitized us to real-life tragedies?

    Why can't we look away from the gruesome new Netflix series on Jeffrey Dahmer? And what does it say about us as viewers? Here's what experts say.

  • Herschel Walker’s Candidacy May Squander GOP Chances, Georgia’s No. 2 Republican Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Georgia’s second-highest ranking Republican says the GOP has only itself to blame for betting on Herschel Walker as a candidate to unseat Senator Raphael Warnock and potentially squandering a chance for the party to win control of the US Senate.Most Read from BloombergRussia Races to Reopen Key Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastFacebook Is Warning 1 Million Users About Stolen Usernames, PasswordsNATO Once Feared a Putin Victory. Now It Worries Over His DefeatBiden Should Hit Sau

  • Biden warns of nuclear “Armageddon” threat

    President Joe Biden on Thursday said the risk of "Armageddon" is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. From the White House, CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini reports.

  • Tropical Depression 13 forms, expected to become Julia by weekend

    We officially have Tropical Depression 13, Channel 9 certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry said.

  • Disputing Iran's version, mom says teen was beaten to death

    The mother of a 16-year-old Iranian girl has disputed official claims that her daughter fell to her death from a high building, saying the teen was killed by blows to the head as part of the crackdown on anti-hijab protests roiling the country. Nasreen Shakarami also said authorities kept her daughter Nika’s death a secret for nine days and then snatched the body from a morgue to bury her in a remote area, against the family’s wishes. The bereaved mother spoke in a video message Thursday to Radio Farda, the Persian-language arm of the U.S.-funded station Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

  • Ohio judge approves permanent block on state’s ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban

    Ohio’s new “heartbeat” abortion law, outlawing the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy, remains on hold as a Hamilton County judge blocked a ban on virtually all abortions Friday.

  • An Abortion Ban With Unexpected Consequences for Older Women

    When Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., proposed a national ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, the bill sparked controversy across the political spectrum. But few spoke of its potential impact on the growing number of women who are having children in their 30s. The proposed ban would allow exceptions to save a woman’s life and for some pregnancies resulting from rape and incest, but it notably lacks exceptions for fetal abnormalities. As such, it would sharply restrict options for the growi

  • Pro-Trump Rally-Goers Blame Mysterious Bogeymen for Latest Event Flop

    Zachary Petrizzo/The Daily BeastWASHINGTON, D.C.—Right-wing activists assembled on Capitol grounds Friday afternoon for yet another pro-Trump rally after a similar event proved an epic failure less than two weeks ago—but again found themselves struggling to explain a pathetically low turnout.Fervent supporters of Jan. 6 defendants, a MAGA-loving fashion designer, and a rough-and-tumble gentleman dressed in early colonial garb were just a few of the characters back outside the Capitol, equally up

  • Herschel Walker admits he had a relationship with the woman who accused him of paying for an abortion: 'I could have sent some money'

    "I don't remember any card or check or anything. But I was dating her." Walker told NBC news after confirming her identity.

  • "So?": Russian authorities and propagandists react to destruction of Crimean bridge

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022, 12:33 Officials of Russia and occupied Crimea, as well as Russian propagandists, are reacting to the explosion and fire on the Crimean bridge with threats. Source: Ukrainska Pravda; Mariya Zakharova, the spokeswoman of the Russian Ministry for Foreign Affairs, on Telegram Quote from Zakharova: "The reaction of the Kyiv regime to the destruction of civilian infrastructure testifies to its terrorist nature.

  • Donald Trump seeks to withhold two folders seized at Mar-a-Lago

    The former US president is trying to exclude a specific set of seized documents from an inquiry into his handling of government records

  • Kremlin looking for ‘reformer’ to replace hardliner Putin, says ex-Ukrainian FM

    The Kremlin is looking for an option to replace Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Volodymyr Ohryzko told Radio NV on Oct. 7.

  • Putin informed about Crimean Bridge fire: calls for creation of special commission

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022, 09:41 Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the fire on the Crimean Bridge. Dmitry Peskov, Putin's press secretary, said that Putin has called for a special government commission to be created.