Abortion battle emerges in Congress over new Veterans Affairs rule

In an unprecedented move, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) will provide abortion services in some cases, regardless of state abortion laws, in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the federal right to an abortion. Republicans have already called into question the legality of the Biden administration’s decision to change the VA’s health care policy to include abortion. Republicans and Democrats have been going back and forth citing different laws to support their opposing arguments. Jennifer Oliva, law professor at the University of California Hastings College of the Law, and Benjamin McMichael, associate law professor at the University of Alabama School of Law, spoke to Yahoo News to help explain the legality of this emerging controversy in Congress.