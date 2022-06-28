Abortion battles in state courts after Supreme Court ruling

KEVIN McGILL, AMY FORLITI and GEOFF MULVIHILL
·7 min read

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Abortion bans were temporarily blocked in Louisiana and Utah, while a federal court in South Carolina said a law sharply restricting the procedure would take effect there immediately as the battle over whether women may end pregnancies shifted from the nation’s highest court to courthouses around the country.

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision Friday to end constitutional protection for abortion opened the gates for a wave of litigation. One side sought quickly to put statewide bans into effect, and the other tried to stop or at least delay such measures.

Much of the initial court activity focused on “trigger laws,” adopted in 13 states that were designed to take effect swiftly upon last week's ruling. Additional lawsuits could also target old anti-abortion laws that were left on the books in some states and went unenforced under Roe. Newer abortion restrictions that were put on hold pending the Supreme Court ruling are also coming back into play.

“We’ll be back in court tomorrow and the next day and the next day,” Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, which argued the case that resulted in the high court ruling, said Friday.

Rulings to put trigger laws on hold came swiftly in Utah and Louisiana on Monday, and a hearing was scheduled for Tuesday as Texas clinics seek assurances they can resume services for at least a few more weeks without risking prosecution.

A Utah judge Monday blocked that state's near-total abortion ban from going into effect for 14 days, to allow time for the court to hear challenges to the state's trigger law. Planned Parenthood had challenged the law, which contains narrow exceptions for rape, incest or the mother's health, saying the law violates the equal protection and privacy provisions in the state constitution.

“I think the immediate effects that will occur outweigh any policy interest of the state in stopping abortions,” Utah Judge Andrew Stone said.

In Louisiana, a judge in New Orleans, a liberal city in a conservative state, temporarily blocked enforcement of that state's trigger-law ban on abortion, after abortion rights activists argued that it is unclear. The ruling is in effect pending a July 8 hearing.

At least one of the state's three abortion clinics said it would resume performing procedures on Tuesday.

“We’re going to do what we can,” said Kathaleen Pittman, administrator of Hope Medical Group for Women, in Shreveport. “It could all come to a screeching halt.”

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican and staunch abortion opponent, vowed to fight the judge's ruling and enforce the law.

“We would remind everyone that the laws that are now in place were enacted by the people through State Constitutional Amendments and the LA Legislature,” Landry tweeted Monday.

In South Carolina, a federal court lifted its prior hold on an abortion restriction there, allowing the state to ban abortions after an ultrasound detects a heartbeat, usually around six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant. There are exceptions if the woman’s life is in danger, or if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest.

Planned Parenthood said after the ruling that it will continue to perform abortions at its South Carolina clinics within the parameters of the new law.

Also Monday, abortion rights advocates asked a Florida judge to block a new law there that bans the procedure after 15 weeks with some exceptions to save a mother's life or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality, but no exceptions for rape, incest or human trafficking. The ACLU of Florida argued that the law violates the Florida Constitution. A ruling on that is expected Thursday — a day before the law is scheduled to take effect.

Abortion rights activists also went to court Monday to try to fend off restrictions in Texas, Idaho, Kentucky and Mississippi, the state at the center of the Supreme Court ruling, while the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona filed an emergency motion there on Saturday seeking to block a 2021 law they worry can be used to halt all abortions.

In Friday's ruling, the Supreme Court left it to the states to decide whether to allow abortion.

“The expectation is that this will result in years of legislative and judicial challenges," said Jonathan Turley, a professor at the George Washington University law school.

As of Saturday, abortion services had stopped in at least 11 states — either because of state laws or confusion over them.

In some cases, the lawsuits may only buy time. Even if courts block some restrictions from taking hold, lawmakers in many conservative states could move quickly to address any flaws cited.

That's likely to be the case in Louisiana. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed in state court don’t deny that the state can now ban abortion. Instead, they contend Louisiana now has multiple, conflicting trigger mechanisms in the law.

They also argue that state law is unclear on whether it bans an abortion prior to a fertilized egg implanting in the uterus. And while the law provides an exception for “medically futile” pregnancies in cases of fetuses with lethal abnormalities, the plaintiffs noted the law gives no definition of the term.

Now that the high court has ruled that the U.S. Constitution does not guarantee the right to an abortion, abortion rights groups are seeking protection under state constitutions. Challenges to trigger laws could be made on the grounds that the conditions to impose the bans have not been met, or that it was improper for a past legislature to bind the current one.

James Bopp Jr., general counsel for the National Right to Life Committee, said the wave of suits from abortion rights advocates is not surprising. “We know that the abortion industry has basically unlimited funds, and its allies have basically unlimited funds, and of course they’re fanatical about abortion on demand throughout pregnancy,” Bopp said in an interview.

But he said that that the Supreme Court ruling should preclude abortion rights supporters from prevailing in any federal challenges. And he called efforts based on state constitutions “fanciful.”

Still other cases could be filed as states try to sort out whether abortion bans in place before Roe was decided — sometimes referred to as “zombie laws” — apply now that there is no federal protection for abortion.

For instance, Wisconsin passed a law in 1849 banning abortions except to save the life of the mother. Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, said he does not believe it is enforceable. Abortion opponents have called on lawmakers to impose a new ban.

In the meantime, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin said it immediately suspended all abortions.

In Michigan, Planned Parenthood challenged a 1931 abortion ban ahead of last week's Supreme Court ruling. In May, a judge said the ban could not be enforced because it violates the state’s constitution. Abortion rights supporters are now trying to get a proposed state constitutional amendment on the ballot in November to protect abortion and birth control.

Idaho, Oklahoma and Texas have adopted laws that allow people to seek bounties against those who help others get abortions. It is an open question as to whether that means people can be pursued across state lines, and legal challenges over the issue are likely to come up in cases of both surgical abortions and those involving medicine mailed to patients.

The California Legislature, controlled by Democrats, passed a bill Thursday to shield abortion providers and volunteers in the state from civil judgments imposed by other states. In liberal Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, signed an executive order Friday that prohibits state agencies from assisting other states’ investigations into anyone who receives a legal abortion in Massachusetts. Rhode Island’s Democratic governor said he would sign a similar order.

___

Forliti reported from Minneapolis and Mulvihill from Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Associated Press writers Samuel Metz in Salt Lake City; Jeffrey Collins in Columbia, South Carolina; Anthony Izaguirre in Tallahassee, Florida; and other AP reporters throughout the U.S. contributed to this report.

___

For AP’s full coverage of the Supreme Court ruling on abortion, go to https://apnews.com/hub/abortion.

Recommended Stories

  • Abortion returns to the states, but states can't make gun decisions? This is the Trump Court.

    Thank the Court that Trump Built for the confusing interpretation of what our Founding Fathers said in the 18th century and what it means now.

  • Columbus sounds off on abortion ruling

    David Ryan King says Mike DeWine's gun related decisions are dissuading him from wanting his kids to grow up in an Ohio public school system.

  • CVS, Walmart and Rite Aid Limit Purchases of Plan B Pills After Surge in Demand

    Some retailers’ websites indicated that the emergency contraceptive was in short supply amid a surge in demand following the Supreme Court’s abortion-rights decision.

  • Ukraine war: 1,000 civilians inside shopping centre hit by Russian missile

    Biden to block Johnson’s answer to global food crisis Russian missile strikes kill one near Cherkasy G7 leaders 'flex their pecs' to Putin Russia strikes Kyiv hours after Putin rushed to Kremlin Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Will Raging Liberals Cause an Anti-Democrat Backlash?

    Anna Moneymaker/GettyDemocrats are betting that anger over the reversal of Roe v. Wade will take down Republicans in the 2022 midterms. This is a plausible, if desperate, hope.The theory is that the “winning” side of such a long struggle will now be pacified, while the “losing” side is energized and outraged. And abortion rights—with some limits—remain broadly popular on a national scale.The political calculus over the right’s biggest victory in a half-century is so scrambled that even former Pr

  • Letters to the Editor: Has the Supreme Court put us on the path to civil war?

    Readers worry about the future of democracy in the United States after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade.

  • Biden Irked by Democrats Who Won't Take 'Yes' for an Answer on 2024

    WASHINGTON — Earlier this month, when Sen. Bernie Sanders said he would not challenge President Joe Biden in 2024, Biden was so relieved he invited his former rival to dinner at the White House the next night. Biden has been eager for signs of loyalty — and they have been few and far between. Facing intensifying skepticism about his capacity to run for reelection when he will be nearly 82, the president and his top aides have been stung by the questions about his plans, irritated at what they se

  • China’s Xi to Visit Hong Kong for July 1 Anniversary, Police Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong confirmed President Xi Jinping will attend events marking the 25th anniversary of Chinese rule in person, ending weeks of speculation over his plans as the financial hub sees rising Covid cases. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyundai

  • Miya Marcano's mother reacts to Gov. DeSantis signing Miya's Law to improve tenant safety

    Miya Marcano's mother reacts to Gov. DeSantis signing Miya's Law to improve tenant safety

  • What the Roe v. Wade ruling means for tech companies and reproductive privacy

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle joins the Live show to break down what the overturning of Roe v. Wade means for tech companies and reproductive health data.

  • Russia will continue to be held accountable for its brutality – Biden

    The United States and the leaders of the G7 will continue to do all they can to ensure that Russia and its dictator Vladimir Putin personally are held to account for their actions, U.S. President Joe Biden said on June 27.

  • Litman: A terrible, horrible, no good, very bad Supreme Court decision

    The Dobbs opinion will be devastating for American lives, and it will be derided by legal scholars.

  • Clarence Thomas says political opponents sought to turn him into 'something that is repulsive' during his 1991 Supreme Court confirmation process: book

    "They have to make you into somebody who you're not," he said of critics amid his nomination process. "You have to be reduced to this little object."

  • Joe Burrow Champions Abortion Rights In Powerful Post

    The Cincinnati Bengals star weighed in on the overturning of Roe v. Wade in an Instagram story.

  • Eastman says phone seized by federal agents as Jan. 6-related law enforcement activity escalates

    The onetime Donald Trump adviser is a central figure in the Capitol riot committee's case that the former president attempted to block the peaceful transfer of power.

  • Where does the American pro-life movement go from here?

    The sharpest opinions on the debate from around the web

  • G-7 aims to create club of nations to boost climate action

    Members of the Group of Seven major economies pledged Tuesday to create a new " climate club " for nations that want to take more ambitious action to tackle global warming. The move, championed by G-7 summit host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, will see countries that join the club agree on tougher measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions with the aim of keeping global temperatures from rising more than 1.5 Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) this century compared to pre-industrial times. Speaking at the end of the three-day summit, Scholz said the aim was to “ensure that protecting the climate is a competitive advantage, not a disadvantage.”

  • North Korea works to prevent flood damages amid COVID crisis

    North Koreans were working intensively to protect crops, factory equipment and other assets from potential damage from days of heavy rainfall, state media said Tuesday, as outside observers worry any flooding could aggravate the country’s economic hardships amid its COVID-19 outbreak. Summer floods in North Korea, one of the poorest countries in Asia, often cause serious damage to its agricultural and other sectors because of its troubled drainage and deforestation. Typhoons and torrential rains in 2020 were among the difficulties leader Kim Jong Un said had created “multiple crises” at home, along with strict pandemic-related restrictions and U.N. sanctions over his nuclear weapons program.

  • ‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Shoved To Pavement By LAPD During Pro-Choice Rally, Says She’s Seen Worse – Update

    UPDATE, with Sweetin comment and video Jodie Sweetin said on E!’s Daily Pop today that while she understands “people are shocked” to see “Stephanie Tanner” — her character on Full House — subjected to she describes as “a very minor incident of police brutality,” she hopes the public focus will remain on the larger issues. “I […]

  • Grand Canyon won't seek volunteers to kill bison this fall

    A bison herd that lives almost exclusively in the northern reaches of Grand Canyon National Park won't be targeted for lethal removal there this fall. The park used skilled volunteers selected through a highly competitive and controversial lottery last year to kill bison, part of a toolset to downsize the herd that's been trampling meadows and archaeological sites on the canyon's North Rim. Introducing the sound of gunfire and having people close to the bison was meant to nudge the massive animals back to the adjacent forest where they legally could be hunted.