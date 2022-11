The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / Photo by Aaron C. Davis / GettyStewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers, took the stand in his own defense on Friday in the most significant trial yet over the Jan. 6 insurrection. Suffice it to say he did not back down from spreading deranged conspiracies about the 2020 election that helped fuel deadly violence—though he appeared to stumble along the way. “I’m good to go,” Rhodes said in D.C. federal court, before launching into his personal history