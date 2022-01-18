'No end in sight:' Texas abortion clinics dealt new setback

PAUL J. WEBER
·2 min read

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas' ban on most abortions is likely to stay in effect for the foreseeable future, opponents fighting the law said Monday night, after a federal appeals court ruled against sending the case back to only judge who has ever blocked the restrictions.

The decision by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans means that legal challenges to stop the nation's most restrictive abortion law next move to the Texas Supreme Court, which is entirely controlled by Republican justices and does not have to act immediately.

Abortion clinics fear the case will now languish for weeks if not months, and maybe not until after the U.S. Supreme Court makes a ruling in a Mississippi case that could roll back abortion rights across the country.

“There is now no end in sight for this injustice that has been allowed to go on for almost five months,” said Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, which is suing over the Texas law.

The Texas law that bans abortion once cardiac activity is detected — usually around six weeks, before some women know they are pregnant — has been in effect since September. Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court kept the law in place and allowed only a narrow challenge against the restrictions to proceed.

Abortion providers wanted their lawsuit sent back to a federal court in Austin that so far has been the only one to block the restrictions — albeit for only a few days. Instead, the conservative-leaning appeals court sent the case instead to the state supreme court.

Texas Right to Life, the state's largest anti-abortion group, celebrated the decision.

“This is great news!” the group tweeted, saying the case will now go to one with a “Pro-Life majority."

Texas abortion providers have said they are serving roughly a third of their typical number of patients since the law went into effect. Abortion clinics in neighboring states, meanwhile, say they continue to experience longer wait times for appointments because of a backlog of patients coming from Texas.

The Supreme Court signaled last month in the separate case out of Mississippi that it would roll back abortion rights, and possibly overturn its landmark Roe v. Wade decision, in a ruling that is expected later this year.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Betrayal of Anne Frank, review: a stunning piece of historical detective work

    On August 4 1944, SS officer Julius Dettman received information that Jews were hiding in a warehouse complex at Prinsengracht 263 in central Amsterdam. The IV B4 “Jew-hunting unit” that he dispatched to search the warehouse found eight Jews in its annex, including four from one family: German-born Otto Frank, his wife Edith, and their two teenage daughters Margot (18) and Anne (15).

  • How a wedding photographer and a failed donut shop owner got $124M for COVID testing

    While the Center for COVID Control failed to keep up with testing demands, the company's owners spent millions on luxury cars and homes, records show.

  • MLK Day preview: Alveda King tells Sen. Marsha Blackburn, 'We must be kind'

    In a program airing Jan. 17, 2022 on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and shared exclusively with Fox News Digital, Alveda King talked with GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn about the need for forgiveness, kindness, and communication in America today.

  • Microsoft discloses malware attack on Ukraine govt networks

    Microsoft said late Saturday that dozens of computer systems at an unspecified number of Ukrainian government agencies have been infected with destructive malware disguised as ransomware, a disclosure suggesting an attention-grabbing defacement attack on official websites was a diversion. The attack comes as the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine looms and diplomatic talks to resolve the tense stand-off appear stalled. Microsoft said in a short blog post that amounted to the clanging of an industry alarm that it first detected the malware on Thursday.

  • ‘Add the Words’ bill to protect LGBTQ residents from discrimination in Idaho returns

    More than a dozen Idaho cities have ordinances in place to protect against discrimination on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation.

  • Against leftist perfectionism in 2022

    Why Democrats' intraparty squabbles matter so much this year

  • Tom Cotton Senate bill would separate prison inmates by birth gender, not identity

    A prisoner's gender at birth, not their gender identity, would determine where they would be housed, under a U.S. Senate bill proposed last week by Republican Tom Cotton of Arkansas.

  • "The sweetest kid": Family, friends shocked by Billings teen's death in Heights shooting

    The Yellowstone County Sheriff's office said Monday 15-year-old Khoen Parker was the victim in a homicide Sunday morning near Castle Rock Park in the Billings Heights. Family and friends were shocked to hear the news about the teenager who they all described as loving and the 'perfect son.'

  • Stitt again blasts McGirt ruling, saying Martin Luther King Jr. might be 'disgusted' by decision

    It was Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's timing and prediction of how Martin Luther King Jr. would have felt about McGirt that landed him in hot water.

  • Eagles' Jalen Hurts, in a walking boot, determined to close the gap with Tom Brady, Buccaneers

    The first playoff experience for QB Jalen Hurts ended rather quickly and emphatically as the reigning Super Bowl champs trounced the Eagles.

  • Ruling against vaccine mandates could be disaster

    Commentary: Biden vaccine mandates must stand.

  • California freezes 345,000 'suspicious' disability insurance claims

    The state Employment Development Department froze 27,000 medical provider accounts and 345,000 disability insurance claims that the agency suspected of fraud.

  • Harris on MLK Day: "Our freedom to vote is under assault"

    Vice President Kamala Harris delivered remarks to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, calling him a "prophet" and saying that he "pushed for the freedom that unlocks all others: the freedom to vote."Driving the news: Harris pushed for an expansion of voting rights as she addressed via video the congregation of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Georgia.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Today, our freedom to vote is under assault," she said. "In

  • Japan to expedite booster shots, bolster island defence -PM Kishida

    Japan will bring forward COVID-19 vaccination booster shots by as much as two months, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant sends infections soaring nationwide. In a policy speech to parliament, Kishida also said Japan would fortify defence capabilities around its southwestern islands near Taiwan, and that the marked improvement of North Korea's missile technology should not be condoned. With an upper house election slated later this year, containing the pandemic is critically important for Kishida.

  • Analysis-Saudi-Polish deal dents Russian oil dominance in Baltic

    Saudi Arabia’s planned purchase of Polish refining assets is set to put OPEC's top producer in charge of two thirds of Poland's oil supply, eroding previously dominant supplier Russia's leverage as it grapples with regional tension. Poland has a long history of seeking to reduce its dependence on Russian energy imports through deals with alternative suppliers and its determination has grown as relations have worsened. The mood between Poland and Russia had already darkened over oil supplies early in 2021 when Poland had to cut its oil purchases from Russia because of a price row between Russia's Rosneft and Poland's PKN Orlen.

  • Pacific volcano: Body of British woman swept away in Tonga tsunami found

    The body of a British charity worker has been found after she was swept away by the tsunami in Tonga as she tried to rescue her dogs.

  • First at-home COVID-19 treatment: Health Canada authorizes Pfizer's Paxlovid

    Health Canada has authorized the use Paxlovid, Pfizer's antiviral treatment for individuals with mild to moderate COVID-19, who are at high risk of developing serious illness.

  • Social Security Schedule: When the First COLA Checks Will Arrive in January 2022

    The Social Security Administration has released the schedule of Social Security payments for 2022. These payments will include the cost-of-living adjustment.

  • The Trump Org Stiffed a Hotel. His Kids May Pay the Price.

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyFormer President Donald Trump and his family company have a long history of stiffing contractors, but there’s one bill they almost certainly wish they had paid.Ahead of the 2017 presidential inauguration, the Trump Organization reserved a block of rooms at the Loews Madison Hotel. When at least 13 people didn’t show up, the Trump Organization refused to pay the bill, something it has done many times in the past. The company then dodged a

  • COVID Patient Flown to Texas After Minnesota Doctors Decided to Pull Plug on Ventilator

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/HandoutA Minnesota woman whose husband neared death from COVID appealed to the courts to force his hospital to halt their plans to pull the plug on the man’s ventilator.Scott Quiner, 55, a reportedly unvaccinated man who had been battling COVID in Mercy Hospital’s ICU in Coon Rapids since November, was set to have his ventilator shut off on Jan. 13, according to a petition filed in court one day before the deadline by his wife, Anne Quiner.Quiner said the de