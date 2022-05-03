Abortion debate: What Trump’s SCOTUS nominees said about overturning Roe v. Wade during their confirmation hearings

The U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Following the leak of a draft majority opinion, allegedly written by Justice Samuel Alito based on a 5-4 ruling, Yahoo News looks back on how President Trump’s three Supreme Court appointees, all of whom are expected to vote in favor of overturning Roe, discussed the subject during their nomination hearings.