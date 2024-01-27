Abortion expansion or abolition? What 51 years of Roe v. Wade means today

The White House marked the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade this week by rolling out expanded access to contraception and steps to inform pregnant patients about their abortion options during life-threatening emergencies. The measures were another sign that President Joe Biden will place reproductive rights at the center of his reelection campaign.

The landmark 1973 case has become even more politically potent since it was overturned by the Supreme Court’s conservative majority in its explosive 2022 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Sins the Dobbs decision, 14 states have completely banned abortion, including Alabama, Mississippi, and South Dakota, while swath of others in the southeast have also enacted early-term bans ranging from six to 18 weeks of pregnancy. Other states have moved to protect abortion access, including Ohio, which voted in a November referendum to include the right to an abortion in the state constitution.

Roe is dead, and still powerful

And 2024 is set to include more decisive moments as abortion hits the polls in states like Maryland and New York, where voters will weigh state constitutional amendments enshrining reproductive rights. Meanwhile, a major decision from the Supreme Court is expected regarding mifepristone, the FDA-approved pill that accounts for more than half of all abortions in the United States.

"Roe is now shorthand for what has been lost," said Joshua Prager, author of "The Family Roe," a history of the legal case. "That is a very powerful thing."

Related: Election lessons: Abortion delivers for Democrats from Ohio to Virginia to Kentucky

Making abortion 'unthinkable'

Amid this complex landscape, voices on both the anti-abortion and abortion rights camps told USA TODAY they share the goal of never returning to Roe − for vastly different reasons.

The anti-abortion side wants complete, total elimination of abortion to the point it is “unthinkable,” said Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life, an annual gathering in Washington that drew thousands of anti-abortion supporters last week.

“While the Dobbs decision is a huge victory and milestone in building a culture of life there is much more work to be done,” Mancini said.

More: Abortion restrictions repel graduating OB-GYNs from conservative states, report shows

Anti-abortion activists march and rally in front of the United States Supreme Court during the annual March for Life in Washington on January 19, 2024.

Roe was inadequate, activists say

Meanwhile, some abortion rights advocates believe the moment should be for revision, rather than reversion, back to Roe. This means legalizing abortion nationally, and protecting access, especially for members of marginalized groups who struggled to access abortion services even under Roe, said Serra Sippel of The Brigid Alliance, which supports patients traveling to seek abortion care.

It's vital “we don't make the mistake of reinforcing what was there," Sippel said. "That's a 51-year-old decision.”

For abortion rights supporters, Roe should be "the floor, not the ceiling," Sippel said, meaning that the decision was not only too vulnerable to being overturned but also limited in its power to assure equity in abortion access.

Compare this sentiment with the stance of President Joe Biden, who stood in front a banner with the words “Restore Roe” at a campaign event in Virginia on Tuesday, where he castigated his predecessor, Donald Trump, for dismantling the protections previously guaranteed by Roe.

More: Indigenous women, facing tougher abortion restrictions post-Roe, want Congress to step in

President Joe Biden arrives to speak during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ORG XMIT: DCEV401

Joe Biden expands access to contraception

Biden’s rally came on the tails of his announcement Monday that the White House was expanding coverage for no-cost contraception through the Affordable Care Act. Federal employees will also receive greater access to contraception under guidelines issued to insurers.

The Health and Human Services Department is rolling out a plan to educate patients about the administration's position that they are entitled to care for pregnancy-related emergences − including abortion care in some cases − under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act.

Democrats have been increasingly successful in talking about abortion rights, said Jessica Valenti, a feminist writer and founder of "Abortion, Every Day," which tracks national and state-level changes in abortion laws. Valenti spoke to Senate Democrats at a briefing on abortion rights last week and said she felt “hopeful” after leaving the room.

Democrats, Valenti said, "need to get out of a defensive crouch. It can’t be ‘We just want to go back to way things were.’”

Donald Trump appointed conservative three justices to the Supreme Court during his four years in office, including Amy Coney Barrett.

Trump dances around abortion

Whether conservatives, in their effort for total abolition of abortion, will gain a key ally in the White House will be decided in less than 10 months.

While former president Donald Trump appointed three of the five Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe, the GOP frontrunner has been largely mute on the issue, giving subtle and nonspecific answers on whether he would push for a national abortin ban if he beats Biden in November.

"He is strategically and deliberately feigning moderation," Valenti said. "He is hoping people who are horrified by the end of Roe ... that they won't attach him to that and think that he will make things worse. That's just not true. Things could get much worse under a Trump presidency."

More: SCOTUS' leaked Roe v. Wade opinion led to near tenfold increase in abortion pill demand, study shows

A 19th century obscenity law could target abortion pills

If Trump returns to the White House, he could order the Department of Justice to use the Comstock Act, an obscenity law from the 1800s, to ban shipments of not only abortion medication, but medical equipment used for abortion or even clinic supplies, Valenti said. The Biden administration has already ruled that sending abortion pills via mail doesn’t violate the act, but a new administration could interpret the law differently.

January 19, 2024: In a snow storm anti-abortion activists march and rally in front of the U.S. Capitol during the annual March for Life in Washington on January 19, 2024. The event ended at the U.S. Supreme Court.

"Politically it's clear we need something more protective," Valenti said.

But she also remarked that many Americans may feel stranded between forceful advocates for unrestricted access and those working toward complete abolition.

For people in the middle, Valenti said, it’s important to consider who they trust to make a major decision about their lives: "At the heart of the matter is, do you think that this is a decision that the government should be involved in or not?”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What 51 years of Roe v. Wade means today