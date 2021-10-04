Abortion, gun rights on the docket during new Supreme Court term

Reuters

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter has no intention of joining her father's party or being its flag-bearer, her spokesperson said on Monday, adding to the twists surrounding next year's presidential election in the Southeast Asian nation. Duterte said on Sunday he will not run for office https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippine-president-duterte-says-he-is-retiring-politics-2021-10-02 and that he was leaving politics, adding that his daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, who is the mayor of Davao city, could run to replace https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippines-duterte-says-daughter-running-president-2022-elections-media-2021-10-02 him. "Mayor Sara has no intention of becoming a member of PDP-Laban (Duterte's party) or of being its standard bearer now or in the near future," her spokesperson Christina Garcia Frasco said.