Abortion, gun rights on the docket during new Supreme Court term
The fight over abortion and gun rights will take center stage during the Supreme Court's new term, which kicked off Monday. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about the major cases to watch and the questions over how the conservative-leaning majority will rule on cases with huge implications.